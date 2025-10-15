Filipino supermarket chain Seafood City is making the rounds online for turning into a party place, making it a favourite spot in the US and Canada to party and enjoy after shopping and eating food from the Philippines.

Shoppers can expect to experience Filipino-style fiestas at Seafood City every weekend. Branches invite DJs and performers during the Late Night Madness event to get the party started.

But what exactly is Seafood City and how did the fun celebrations in the market begin?

What is Seafood City?

This grocery is the largest Filipino supermarket chain in North America.

For decades, it has offered a wide variety of food options and pantry staples for Filipinos who are missing their hometown or for those who want to explore the Filipino and Asian flavors.

The branches also house a variety of restaurants serving different Filipino fares.

Shoppers and diners can try classic sizzling Filipino dishes, freshly baked breads, pastries, and kakanin, as well as halo-halo and other Pinoy desserts, and fresh-from-the-grill barbecue and lechon.

The stores also offer services meant for Filipinos in the US and Canada, including remittance services and courier services.

How the Viral Parties Started?

Seafood City branches have always been a place for Filipino cultural events and celebrations.

According to its website, 'Seafood City is more than just a supermarket-it's a home away from home for Filipinos. Beyond being a place to shop, we are a community hub where Filipinos can gather, celebrate traditions, and share the joy of being part of the Filipino diaspora.'

One of the most anticipated events in Seafood City is the Filipino American History Month, when the Late Night Madness normally happens.

In the viral videos, Filipinos can be seen dancing and partying with the DJs.

One of the videos featured a DJ hosting a throwback-themed party at the Daly City branch of Seafood City, where shoppers and store workers show their dance moves.

@jpbreganza Once Upon A Time… In Daly City, CA! I’m Here To Answer All Of Your Questions @matcha.mix! We are very happy people and know how to party ANYWHERE. Even at a @seafoodcityofficial! ♬ original sound - JP Breganza

Other videos also showed DJs playing classic Filipino party songs that remind partygoers of their roots. Aside from hip music, those who join Seafood City parties also get to enjoy an endless selection of Filipino fare.

Those who experience the Seafood City parties understand what these events mean for the Filipino community in North America.

On TikTok, one commenter on a video said, 'Forget the clubs just go to Seafood City and party out there!'

@titagabs Filipinos make anything a party because what makes a party isn’t the place, it’s the people. This eagle rock seafood city’s Filipino American history month celebration HEALED me in a way I didn’t know I needed. To be with so many other Filipinos in this way — in community felt quintessentially MASAYA! I love being Filipino 🇵🇭 @seafoodcityofficial #seafoodcity #filipinoamericanhistorymonth #filipinoparties #filipinosbelike #filipinodance ♬ original sound - tita gabs 🌺

In a different video, another commenter was touched with nostalgia, saying: 'I don't know why this made me tear up .. I think it's all the music, community and joy? I love it so much! I remember growing up 🇵🇭 there was always music. Tom Jones 🤣 my mom had the records and 8 tracks playing. First real teen gift she bought me was my own stereo system. We didn't have any Filipino friends/family in our small town except us .. so we put on our own shows lol'

For October, Seafood City has a lineup of 'Late Night Madness' scheduled as part of the Filipino American History Month celebration.

Those near Seafood City branches should check out the store's social media pages to know when to go for a fun Filipino fiesta at the grocery store.