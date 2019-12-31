A Hangover curing fad, which doctors have shown concern over, are being marketed as "party drips." The cocktail of saltwater, vitamins, and nutrients that celebrities are poking into their veins may not be the miracle cure promised. National Health Service (NHS) England's medical director, Stephen Powis, voiced his concern over the reckless use of intravenous (IV) drips. After a New Year's Eve drinking binge, getting a drip to cure the hangover might just be a waste of money.

Television stars like Amber Davies, Camilla Thurlow, Jamie Jewitt, Oliver Proudlock, and Olivia Bentley have endorsed various brands of hangover-curing drips. Other known faces to have endorsed the supposed cure are Cara Delevingne, Chrissy Teigen, Lisa Snowdon, and Rihanna. Using their social media presence, they have made the hangover fad popular among followers.

However, not all celebrities have shared happy experiences with the drips. Kendall Jenner ended up in the hospital last year after taking a drip. The "Myer's Cocktail" IV drip resulted in an allergic reaction. Jenner's reaction to the drip was a minor one. In severe cases, it can cause vomiting and liver damage. Overuse of the drip can lead to an overdose of Vitamin A, which might result in death in extreme cases.

Powis pointed out that IV drips are administered by medical professionals to provide nutrients to a patient's body when required. Pumping IV fluids into a healthy body only result in the fluid being passed out of the body in the form of urine. Powis told The Sun, "At best they are an expensive way to fill your bladder — and then flush hundreds of pounds down the toilet. But at worst, they can cause significant damage to your health."

Starting at £75 the IV concoctions have no scientific backing to prove their hangover-curing claims. Doctors maintain that hangovers mostly do not have any "cure" When a person is hungover, the best they can do to feel better is to stay hydrated and get lots of fresh air. Nursing a hangover is not as simple as putting a needle in your arm. Most hangover cure fads remain disproved by doctors.

So, if you are hungover after a night of revelling, steer clear of IV drips and pick up a bottle of water instead.