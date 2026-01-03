Erika Kirk has been making headlines since the untimely death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. However, recent news about the mom of two has nothing to do with her involvement with Turning Point USA. Rather, fans have been fascinated by Kirk's past life—from her beauty queen stint to her music video appearance. Most recently, there have been talks about Kirk's face and now her hair.

A hair expert and a plastic surgeon have now weighed in on the changes to her appearance over the years. Hair and wig expert Amber Renee estimated Kirk's hair extensions cost somewhere between £592 and £1,110 ($800 and $1,500), while plastic surgeon Dr Frederick Weniger suggested she has had 'light filler' and possibly a 'subtle rhinoplasty refinement.'

'Polished, Photo-Ready Finish'

According to a wig expert, it is highly likely that Kirk has already joined the so-called MAGA hair trend, which involves the use of hair extensions.

While speaking with The List, hair and wig expert Amber Renee claimed that Kirk must have invested a lot to make her hair look great. The expert estimated Kirk's hair extensions at somewhere between £592 and £1,110 ($800 and $1,500), depending on her salon and method of choice. Renee also looked at some of Kirk's photos and said that it is evident that her hair extensions are high quality.

'The color melt is smooth, there's no harsh line where the extensions start, and everything lays really soft and seamless. Compared to the types of extensions you usually see on other high-profile figures... hers are definitely in that same elevated category. It has that polished, photo-ready finish that is just chef's kiss!' she said.

Fillers and a 'Subtle Rhinoplasty'

Kirk's facial appearance has also changed over the years. Plastic surgeon Dr Frederick Weniger shared his two cents about Kirk and said that it's unlikely for her to have gone under the knife. However, it is possible that Kirk has light fillers on her face, and she must have also had Botox.

'The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support. Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler,' he told Glam.

Dr. Weniger is also convinced that Kirk must have had a slight rhinoplasty to improve the appearance of her nose. '[She must have] had a very subtle rhinoplasty refinement or a light upper-eyelid touch-up, but neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty,' he said.

In the future, Kirk may also consider getting regular Botox to maintain her facial appearance. The plastic surgeon also suggested getting more facelifts if this works better for her.

'If she ever develops early jowling in her late 40s or 50s, a small, well-timed lower facelift can address it before it becomes pronounced,' he said.

A Widow's First Christmas

Discussions about Kirk's appearance came in the heels of her first Christmas without Charlie. On her Instagram account, she posted about her family's new normal.

'It's this rhythm of maintaining our traditions mixed in with creating new ones to harmonise into a normalcy for the babies. It's new, but strange. Familiar, but not,' she wrote.