Erika Kirk has had a steady online presence even before she married the late Charlie Kirk. After all, she once competed in the Miss Arizona 2012 beauty pageant. Additionally, the mum of two also appeared in the music video for 'She's My Kind of Crazy' by country singer Emerson Drive. Throughout the years, Kirk has not shied away from sharing photos and videos of herself on social media. Now, these same uploads are sparking a discussion among the public.

A plastic surgeon is convinced that Erika Kirk must have done something to her face, but it most likely doesn't involve going under the knife. While speaking with Glam, Dr Frederick Weniger said that the changes on Kirk's face could reflect careful maintenance rather than dramatic surgery, suggesting she has had fillers and possibly a 'subtle rhinoplasty refinement'.

Social Media Photos Compared

A quick scroll of Kirk's 698 photos on Instagram will lead fans and critics to her posts from 13 years ago after she was crowned Miss Arizona 2012 winner. It is not difficult to see a stark difference between the way Kirk looked then and how she looks now.

Dr Frederick Weniger believes that Kirk has gotten some fillers on certain parts of her face. 'The middle of her face appears a little fuller, especially through the apples of the cheeks and the under-eye area, suggesting light filler for support. Her lips look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s, which can also come from periodic filler,' he said.

Dr Weniger added that Kirk could've gotten a subtle rhinoplasty refinement or an upper-eyelid touch-up throughout the years.

Besides the plastic surgeon, some people have also noticed the changes to Kirk's face. 'What happened to you?' one person wrote. 'Hate ages and changes people, so does tinfoil,' another person replied.

However, the reaction was not entirely negative. Some fans also praised Kirk for how beautiful she looked during her pageant days until the present time. 'You are so pretty!' one fan wrote. 'Soooo pretty,' another person commented.

A Different Holiday for Erika Kirk

Kirk also made headlines during the recent holidays since this was her first time celebrating without her husband. Charlie was murdered during a public school event last year. On her Instagram account, the mourning widow shared an adorable photo of her two children.

'It's this rhythm of maintaining our traditions mixed in with creating new ones to harmonize into a normalcy for the babies. It's new, but strange. Familiar, but not. I've kept everything in the home still the same after these several months, your socks still on the floor, your shoes by the door, your vitamins everywhere on the counter. That's how it'll stay,' she wrote.

Last month, Kirk sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity. While there, she shared details about her conversation with her 3-year-old daughter. According to Kirk, her daughter would ask her what she thinks Charlie did in heaven today. At one point, the young girl told her mom that she can't wait to go to heaven so that she could be with her dad.