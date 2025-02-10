There has been a recent buzz surrounding the iOS 18.3 update, with some speculating that it hints at direct iPhone connectivity to SpaceX's Starlink satellites. While this idea has sparked excitement, it is important to separate fact from fiction.

No, Your iPhone Isn't Suddenly A Satellite Phone

Social media and support forums buzzed about a deal between Apple and Elon Musk's SpaceX. TikTok videos even surfaced, warning users against updating to iOS 18.3, claiming it would put 'Starlink right in their pocket.' However, this supposed Apple-SpaceX partnership turned out to be false.

BREAKING: SpaceX and Apple partner to bring Starlink connectivity to iPhones.



The iOS 18.3 update doesn't enable direct iPhone-to-Starlink connections. Instead, it paves the way for a separate collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX. This partnership will allow T-Mobile customers to tap into Starlink's satellite network when they're outside of cellular coverage.

T-Mobile, SpaceX, And Your iPhone

In December, T-Mobile announced a beta program for Starlink satellite connectivity, slated to begin in early 2025. 'T-Mobile Starlink is the first major low-earth orbit constellation in the world paired with terrestrial cellular spectrum, making the phone in your pocket work in areas of the U.S. that have never, and probably never will, have ground-based coverage,' said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile.

A small group of iPhones on the network have received messages activating them for beta testing. The message explains that 'users in the program have a new toggle switch in their iPhone cellular data settings to manage the satellite feature.'

'Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, providing an alternative to the company's in-house satellite-communication service,' Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed last month.

Experts Weigh In: Is This A 'Game Changer'?

Mark Gurman has called this connection an 'under-the-radar move', while Mario Nawfal, founder of IBC Group, has described it as a 'game changer.' Taking to X, Nawfal stated, 'Apple just opened iPhone doors to Starlink's satellite network, giving users an alternative to their Globalstar service for off-grid communication.'

Apple just opened iPhone doors to Starlink's satellite network, giving users an alternative to their Globalstar service for off-grid communication.



'The key difference? No more pointing your phone at the sky – Starlink works right from your pocket. T-Mobile to beta testers: 'You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere.' While it's text-only for now, SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to add voice calls and data in the future. The race for space-based cellular just got interesting.'

In response to Nawfal, Musk clarified that 'medium resolution images, music & audio podcasts should work with the current generation Starlink direct-to-phone constellation. Next generation constellation will do medium resolution video.'

Apple's Own Satellite Service

Given that timeline, it's logical for Apple to roll out the necessary iPhone functionality now. An updated Apple support page clarifies how iPhone users can now turn satellite connectivity on or off through their carrier settings.

Navigate to Settings > Cellular > your carrier or phone number. There, you can toggle satellite connectivity on or off. If you don't see the option, it means your carrier doesn't yet offer this service, or it's not included in your current plan.

iPhone 14, 15, and 16 owners retain access to Emergency SOS and text messaging via Apple's satellite service, powered by Globalstar's network. This feature is separate from carrier-provided satellite services and can be used in conjunction with them.