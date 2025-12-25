The US Justice Department has acknowledged the discovery of more than one million additional documents potentially connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sharply extending the timeline for public disclosure and deepening political controversy over transparency and redaction practices.

The revelation comes as the department fails to meet a December 19 deadline mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed by Congress and signed by Trump to force the release of nearly all investigative records related to Epstein's prosecutions and associated investigations.

Massive Discovery Forces Delay In Full Release

Officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed through a post on X that the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have identified more than 1,000,000 additional documents that could be relevant to the Epstein case.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2025

The department said lawyers are working 'around the clock' to review and make legally required redactions before the materials can be published.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that full public disclosure may take 'a few more weeks', a significant extension beyond the statutory deadline.

There has been lots of sensationalism and even outright lies these past few days about the “Epstein Files.” But let’s separate fact from fiction. Document production is just that. We produce documents, and sometimes this can result in releasing fake or false documents because… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) December 23, 2025

The newly found documents encompass records that were previously unidentified or unreviewed in the sprawling investigations that date back decades, including probes into Epstein's conduct, his associates, and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking charges.

Lawmakers and advocates have emphasised that the sheer volume of the files reflects the complexity and breadth of the investigations, but they have also criticised the DOJ for its slow pace and heavy redactions.

Controversy Over Redactions, Deadlines and Missing Files

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed Congress nearly unanimously and requires the DOJ to release all unclassified records in its possession relating to Epstein and Maxwell by 19 December 2025, with narrow exceptions only to protect victim identities or national security.

Despite that law, the first tranche of released records, numbering in the tens of thousands of pages, was criticised for extensive redactions, including entire pages blacked out, and for lacking meaningful contextual information, according to public reviews of the files.

At least 16 files originally posted on the Justice Department website, including a photograph showing former President Donald Trump, were removed shortly after publication without clear explanation, raising further questions about transparency practices.

Advocates for survivors have expressed frustration that redactions may obscure key information about individuals connected to Epstein's network. One Time Magazine analysis noted that some released documents reference potential co-conspirators, but their names remain obscured by redactions while law enforcement officials decline to comment on details.

Victims' Advocates Demand Accountability

Survivors of Epstein's abuse and their legal representatives have sharply criticised the partial disclosure of records, calling for complete transparency and accountability for alleged institutional failings over decades.

Attorneys such as Spencer Kuvin and Gloria Allred have described the partial releases as a 'triumph and tragedy,' acknowledging the importance of public access while lamenting the incomplete nature of the disclosures and the drawn-out timeline.

Critics argue that the extended delay denies survivors and the public access to decades-old investigative materials that could illuminate systemic failures and connections between Epstein and powerful actors across finance, politics and society.

The DOJ has defended its approach, asserting that protecting victim identities and complying with legal obligations necessarily slows the process, and that the department remains committed to fulfilling the law's mandate even if that means extending timeline beyond the statutory deadline.

The department's announcement that it has uncovered more than one million documents underscores the scale of the challenge in managing the release of this legally and emotionally charged body of materials.

The impending disclosure of the remaining Epstein files promises to keep the controversy over accountability, justice and institutional transparency at the forefront of public debate in the weeks ahead.