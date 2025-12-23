The release of thousands of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has ignited a political firestorm, bringing fresh scrutiny to his historical ties with President-elect Donald Trump. Within a massive tranche of records published by the Department of Justice, a harrowing new testimony has emerged that places Trump at the centre of a severe sexual assault allegation.

Among the newly unsealed records is an FBI case file that documents a specific allegation of rape against Donald Trump. The claimant, a woman whose name was redacted, alleges that the assault occurred while she was in the presence of Jeffrey Epstein. However, the White House has pointed to a Department of Justice statement labelling the claim 'untrue and sensationalist'.

Donald Trump Accused of Rape

'He raped me,' the woman said of Trump, per TMZ. Another redacted name seemingly corroborated the claim, saying, 'Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.'

The age of the victim remains unclear.

The report also includes a redacted name claiming that she 'met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted names] to a fancy hotel' where they allegedly met Trump and his pals in 1997.

Another person claiming to have worked as a limo driver said they once picked up the POTUS and took him to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and during the trip, they reportedly heard the businessman-turned-politician talking to someone on the phone. Trump reportedly mentioned the name 'Jeffrey' repeatedly. During the conversation, Trump also allegedly made a reference to 'abusing some girl.'

These documents, which were part of a more exhaustive investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking network, have been the subject of intense legal battles for years. The new accounts about the rape add a new layer of severity to the existing public record.

White House Points to DOJ Statement Labelling Claims as 'False'

The White House has moved decisively to dismiss the allegations, categorising the release of the testimony as a politically motivated attempt to tarnish Trump's reputation. When TMZ reached out to Trump's office for a statement about the new Epstein files and the rape allegation, they were reportedly pointed to a statement released by the Department of Justice on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, the DOJ notes that 'Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.' The organisation also clarified that 'the claims are unfounded and false,' and that, if they had any bearing, they 'would have been weaponized against President Trump already.'

Trump's Social Ties with Epstein

The connection between Trump and Epstein has been documented extensively, ranging from photographs at Mar-a-Lago to flight logs from Epstein's private jet. For over 15 years, the two men were prominent figures in the same social orbit, attending the same high-profile events in Palm Beach and New York.

Trump once famously remarked to New York Magazine that Epstein was a 'terrific guy' and someone who was 'a lot of fun to be with.' Trump also mentioned that they both liked 'beautiful women,' adding that 'many of them are on the younger side.'

However, their friendship ended in 2004 over a Palm Beach estate known as Maison de L'Amitié, which Trump considered 'the finest piece of land in Florida and probably the US.' Both bid for the property with Trump saying, they should not deal with Epstein because 'he doesn't have the money.' Epstein fired back, saying, 'Donald is all talk. He doesn't have the money.'

According to an insider, around the same time, Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago without any explanation.

Trump's History of Rape Allegations

Multiple women have come forward and accused Trump of sexual misconduct in recent years. The most prominent, however, was in 2023 when E Jean Carroll accused him of sexual abuse. The federal jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not for rape under New York's penal definition at the time. The judge, however, later clarified that the act Caroll described met the standard and legal definition of rape in other contexts.

Makeup artist Jill Harth also sued Trump for 'attempted rape.' Meanwhile, Natasha Stoynoff, a writer for People Magazine, claimed that he pinned her against the wall and forcibly kissed her. Trump denied the allegation, saying 'She lies.' However, at least six individuals corroborated Stoynoff's account.