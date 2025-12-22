US President Donald Trump might be actively monitored for dementia, according to a psychologist who claims the president's own statements suggest a pattern of cognitive decline. The suggestion is the latest in the increasing concerns many have about the US leader's cognitive health.

In an episode of The Daily Beast podcast, psychologist Dr John Gartner, a former professor at Johns Hopkins, suggested that Trump's claim of having passed three Montreal Cognitive Assessments (MoCA) is a sign that he is being monitored for the progression of dementia, not just routinely screened. The White House has hit back furiously, branding Dr Gartner a 'deranged leftist' with 'zero credibility'.

'You're Monitoring Dementia, Not Assessing It'

'You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does,' said Dr Gartner. 'You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCa once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you're giving it to him three times, that means you're not assessing dementia. That means you're monitoring dementia.'

'Because if you keep feeling like, no, he's still got the symptoms, we've got to see how bad he's doing now, we've got to check again, see how bad he's doing now – I think they're giving him cognitive tests and MRIs every six months to monitor the progress of his dementia,' Dr. Gartner added.

Trump underwent an MRI in October, six months after his physical in April. The White House said at the time that it was a preventative measure.

More American jobs. American energy. Lower inflation. The most successful first year.



We finally have a President who puts AMERICA FIRST. 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/LxuwVXiivN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2025

Trump's Recent Speech Another Potential Sign of Mental Decline

Dr Gartner also suggested that Trump's manner of speaking during his speech defending his administration may be a sign of 'hypomania.'

'We have to judge people against their own baseline, and if somebody doubles their rate of speed, that's a mental change status of some kind,' said the psychologist. 'I've always said that Trump is on the bipolar spectrum. He's not manic, he's hypomanic. "Hypo" is Greek for "less than," so he's not fully manic.'

When it came to why Trump was speaking quickly, Dr Gartner said that it may be because he is scared. Dr Gartner stated that Trump actually believes in what White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said, that he was 'losing the country' over several issues.

'They'll never admit it, of course, and so this was his attempt to kind of make a comeback, and so the anxiety stimulated his hypomania, which then made him speak at this hypomanic pace that isn't even typical of him,' explained Dr Gartner.

White House Insists Trump is in Good Health

The White House criticised Dr. Gartner's comments, insisting that Trump is in good health. They also reiterated the statement released by the official White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella stating that he is in good condition. Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston said in a statement that Dr. Gartner was a 'deranged leftist' and that anyone who could defend former President Joe Biden's cognitive state is 'pathetic' and has 'zero credibility.'

'As the President's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella has made clear time and again–and as the American people see with their own eyes every single day–President Trump remains in excellent overall health,' said Huston.

'President Trump's work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people,' Huston continued. 'Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about President Trump is why Americans' trust in the media just fell to an all-time low.'