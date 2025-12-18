As President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night, his message of economic triumph was met with a starkly different diagnosis from one of the medical community's most vocal critics. While the President touted a new era of prosperity, Dr Jonathan Reiner, a leading cardiologist and former White House physician, took to social media to express alarm about Trump's health.

Reiner, who has been questioning Trump's health, pointed out the contrast between the festive White House backdrop and the President's intense delivery. The medical professional suggests that the POTUS is not physically well despite what he and his office claim.

Professional Alarm Over Trump's 'Manic' Delivery

Dr Reiner did not mince words while observing the President's prime-time appearance from the Diplomatic Reception Room. The cardiologist took to X (formerly Twitter) to express concern about Trump's health, highlighting aspects he noticed during Trump's speech.

'The pace of this address is manic,' Reiner wrote.

He continued by noting a significant disconnect in the presentation, remarking that 'the tone of this speech doesn't quite match the festive background.' The physician's concerns extended beyond mere delivery style to the President's physical appearance.

'No one should be happy to see the president like this,' Reiner wrote in a separate post, adding, 'He looks unwell.'

Following his assessment of the situation, Reiner said, 'I'm seriously concerned about the health of the president.'

Questions Surrounding Secretive Advanced Imaging

This is not the first time Reiner has challenged the official narrative regarding the President's fitness. Earlier this month, he sparked a media frenzy by questioning the White House's explanation for an unannounced MRI scan at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While officials described the scan as 'routine preventative care,' Reiner dismissed the explanation, arguing that advanced imaging, such as an MRI, is diagnostic and intended to investigate specific symptoms rather than serve as a general screening tool.

'There aren't patients who come to see me or any of my colleagues who we say, 'Let's just scan your whole body!' Reiner explained. 'There really is no preventative cardiac MRI. This, obviously, was performed in response to some clinical concern.'

Reiner has frequently criticised the White House's evasive tone of medical memos, using glowing adjectives like 'perfect' or 'extraordinary' to describe Trump's health without showing actual clinical data to confirm their statement. He insists the public deserves to see specific figures, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, especially following the President's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

A Legacy Of Caring For The Executive Branch

Reiner's critiques carry significant weight due to his extensive history within the halls of power. He famously served as the personal cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney and co-authored the book Heart: An American Medical Odyssey with Dick and Liz Cheney, detailing the evolution of cardiac care through the lens of the ex-VP's health.

His experience in the White House provides him with a unique perspective on the level of transparency required for those in high office. Reiner often compares the detailed disclosures of previous decades to what he perceives as a modern culture of medical secrecy.

His professional background as a Professor of Medicine at George Washington University also ensures his commentary remains rooted in clinical standards rather than partisan politics.

Speculations About Trump's Health

Trump's health has been a hot topic on social media, especially because he has been seen nodding off during meetings and with bandages on his hand in multiple outings. Earlier this month, Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove also expressed concern about Trump's health while seemingly insinuating that he is probably taking Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer's.

Leqembi is administered through an infusion and causes swelling or bleeding. It can also cause fatigue and requires regular MRIs. All of which have been observed in Trump from his bruised hands to his frequent dozing during cabinet meetings, earning him the moniker 'Dozy Don.'

TikToker @epistemiccrisis, who claims to be a physical therapist with over a decade of experience in home healthcare, shared the same sentiment. The TikToker has been seeing signs of dementia in Trump and previously shared that the POTUS may have used Kisunla, a drug similar to Leqembi.

Despite the various speculations about Trump's health, the POTUS has maintained that he's in 'excellent health.'