US President Donald Trump greeted Nicki Minaj as 'my favourite' during a White House appearance broadcast on Tuesday, 20 October.

The rapper later responded on X with her own declaration. 'Not going anywhere. Right where I need to be.'

The exchange featured in Million Dollar Pitch, a streaming competition produced by the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

Five American businesses competed for a share of $1 million (€892,000 and £746,000) in privately funded cash prizes. The programme premiered on YouTube and Prime Video, with host Dean Cain.

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'My Favourite' During White House Visit

Roll Call published a transcript of his appearance, which captured Trump's remarks. 'Oh, there she is, my favourite,' Trump said as Minaj arrived with fellow participants.

He continued, 'She's been with me for a long time. I won't say how long, right?' Minaj replied, 'Hi, Mr President. Pleasure to see you.'

The president did not explain what he meant by their long association. He also didn't mention a new government position or formal arrangement involving the rapper.

During the encounter, Trump asked about the competition and revisited his television career on The Apprentice. He recalled the programme's famous catchphrase, 'You're fired,' and Minaj repeated it.

Trump also expressed confidence in the contestants, describing them as successful and highlighting their different businesses.

Minaj subsequently addressed the televised exchange on X. In a post dated 20 October, she wrote, 'Not going anywhere. Right where I need to be.'

The message drew attention because of Trump's public praise, though Minaj did not specify whether she meant political support or another commitment. Neither the broadcast nor the SBA announcements identified a new official role for her.

Minaj also reflected on the occasion in another post, writing, 'Not bad for a lil gal from Trinidad huh?' She later praised fellow judges Grant Cardone and Joe Gebbia, describing them as 'absolute sweethearts.'

Their joint appearance added an unexpected entertainment dimension to a competition meant to promote American entrepreneurship.

The SBA confirmed that it filmed the main competition before a live audience in Washington on 18 September. However, its announcements did not specify when the Oval Office recording took place.

Nicki Minaj Joins Judges as Donald Trump's SBA Showcases Five Businesses

The competition featured five finalists selected from 1,182 businesses representing all 50 US states, according to the SBA's September announcement.

The finalists included Compotech Inc. of Brewer, Maine, represented by Paul Melrose, and Winton Machine of Suwanee, Georgia, represented by Lisa and George Winton.

Plas-Tech Tooling Inc. of Garner, Iowa, was represented by Dean, Ryan and Andrew Sonquist. Marshall Sasse represented Red River of Gillette, Wyoming.

Completing the group was VetPowered LLC of San Diego, California, represented by Hernán Luis y Prado. The businesses presented expansion plans to create jobs, increase production, and strengthen American manufacturing.

According to the SBA's prize breakdown, first place carried $400,000 (€357,000 and £299,000). Second place received $250,000 (€223,000 and £187,000), while third place was allocated $150,000 (€134,000 and £112,000).

Fourth place was worth $125,000 (€111,000 and £93,000), and fifth place was worth $75,000 (€67,000 and £56,000). Clover Network funded all five awards.

Minaj judged the competition alongside Cardone, a businessman and real estate investor, and Gebbia, an Airbnb co-founder. Trump appointed Gebbia as US chief design officer in 2025, a position separate from his judging responsibilities.

The programme formed part of the SBA's Freedom 250 initiative, marking America's 250th anniversary.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the competition aimed to celebrate entrepreneurs whose businesses support American communities and create employment opportunities.

The government-produced special also drew on Trump's television background, combining a business pitch contest with a presidential appearance.

His exchange with Minaj became one of the broadcast's most notable celebrity moments, while the five finalists remained at the centre of its competition.