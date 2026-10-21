PlaqueBoyMax has responded 'F*** you' to a post reporting that the official White House TikTok account used 'Man of the Year', a UnoTheActivist track he produced, in a video promoting President Donald Trump.

The producer posted the reply on 20 October while quoting an account that had shared the White House clip. His response also included the N-word.

The video paired footage of Trump with the recording and presented the president as 'Man of the Year'. The producer's reaction was considerably less flattering than the message of the edit.

White House TikTok Features 'Man of the Year'

The promotional clip used the song's title to frame its portrayal of Trump, with the UnoTheActivist recording supplying the soundtrack.

The footage featured an exchange between Trump and a reporter who questioned him about an attack in Riyadh. The edit presented the president's reaction as a display of confidence.

PlaqueBoyMax did not discuss the reporter's question in his response. Instead, he quote-posted a message from FearBuck, which said: 'The White House posted a TikTok with a PlaqueBoyMax song as the audio.'

His reply appeared beneath that post, rather than as a direct response to the White House account. It offered no further explanation and did not ask for the video to be removed.

The White House has not responded to his objection and neither has UnoTheActivist released a statement about the clip.

Permission Claim Remains Unresolved

Complex characterised the music's use as unauthorised, while HotNewHipHop said the White House had used it without asking. Neither report explained the licensing arrangements, so PlaqueBoyMax's objection does not establish that the video infringed copyright.

His production credit identifies his creative involvement but does not, by itself, establish who controls every relevant right in the song and recording.

For now, his public response remains the brief reply posted on 20 October. It made his displeasure clear without announcing legal action or setting out further demands.

From Livestreams to Recording Sessions

PlaqueBoyMax's involvement in 'Man of the Year' comes from his work as a producer, a role he has developed alongside his streaming career.

NPR reported in April 2025 that the New Jersey creator had built his audience through reaction videos before making music creation a central part of his broadcasts.

His Song Wars series gave emerging rappers a platform to debut material or compete to make a song over a selected beat. In the Booth took viewers into live recording sessions, with guests creating tracks while the audience watched.

The broadcasts showed more than a finished performance. Viewers could follow the process as PlaqueBoyMax worked at his computer and a guest recorded vocals, sometimes spending hours adjusting a song before settling on a version.

Guests included underground rappers and established names. NPR described a session with Will Smith in which the pair played each other music before working on a recording together.

That format helped PlaqueBoyMax build a catalogue as well as an audience. His March 2025 London EP brought together songs recorded during streams with British rappers, including Skepta.

In May 2025, PlaqueBoyMax signed with Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records.