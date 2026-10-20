President Donald Trump praised Ted Nugent as 'a friend of mine' at a campaign rally in Wichita, Kansas, according to the supplied report. His comments came years after the rocker's 1998 VH1 interview, in which Nugent reportedly admitted to having relations with underage girls and described himself as 'addicted to girls.'

Trump was campaigning for Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who was facing Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton in what the report describes as an unexpectedly tight Senate contest. Nugent, identified in the account as 77, spoke shortly before the president and urged the audience to vote for Marshall.

Trump Praises Ted Nugent in Wichita

'And I got to watch him speak up here,' Trump stated at the rally. 'He's pretty good. But he's been a friend of mine from the beginning. He's a man that gets it. He's a guy with common sense. He's smart as hell, actually.'

Trump continued with a description of the musician's public persona. 'He plays the game. Like, you know, 'Oh, let's be country and all.' But the truth is, he's country, but he is one smart cookie, and he gets it and understands what's happening, Ted Nugent.'

Trump's praise concerned Nugent's intelligence, friendship and understanding of political events.

Before that endorsement, Nugent had framed his appeal to voters around his grandchildren. 'I'm not gonna let my beloved United States of America continue down the toilet for my grandkids,' he stated during his speech in support of Marshall, according to the account of the Wichita rally.

'It's a pain in the ass to be in politics.'

Ted Nugent's VH1 Interview Remarks

The supplied report attributes Nugent's remarks about underage girls to his VH1 interview in 1998. It also recounts his claim that the children's parents had approved, presenting that assertion as part of his description of those relationships.

'I was addicted to girls. It was hopeless. It was beautiful,' Nugent stated in the interview, according to the supplied report.

He also claimed parental approval. 'I got the stamp of approval of their parents,' he stated. 'I guess they figured better Ted Nugent than some drug-infested punk in high school.'

The parental approval described in those remarks was Nugent's claim, as reported in the supplied account.

Nugent: It's a pain in the ass to be in politics, but politics is we the people thanking those flag draped coffins for their sacrifice by voting for the beliefs they died for. pic.twitter.com/XXkvzp6Pjn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 19, 2026

The Song and Allegation Cited About Ted Nugent

The report also references 'Jailbait', released in 1981. The supplied lyrics depict a narrator expressing sexual interest in a 13-year-old girl, claiming to have sought her mother's permission and addressing an officer about handcuffs. The age described in the song is explicit in the lyric, 'I don't care if you're just 13.'

The reference to parental permission appears in the lines, 'It's quite all right. I asked your momma.' The narrator then appeals to an officer and objects to being handcuffed. The lyrics include the question, 'Don't put those handcuffs on me, what about her?' These passages are lyrics from the song, separate from the interview statements attributed to Nugent.

A further allegation concerns Courtney Love. According to the supplied report, Love alleged in 2013 that she performed oral sex on Nugent when she was 14 in the late 1970s.

The report also includes Nugent's response that he does not recall such an encounter.