The once close relationship between tech magnate Elon Musk and Donald Trump has taken yet another dramatic turn. After a high-profile dispute earlier this month, recent developments suggest that both men may be moving towards a strategic reconciliation.

From Political Allies to Public Adversaries

In early June 2025, the US President and the richest man in the world clashed publicly over the administration's flagship tax and spending initiative known as the 'One Big Beautiful Bill.'

Musk criticised the bill on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a 'disgusting abomination' due to concerns over escalating national debt.

President Trump responded by hinting at a review of federal contracts awarded to Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

In retaliation, Musk threatened to withdraw SpaceX from International Space Station (ISS) partnerships, although he later backtracked.

This public dispute marked a low point in their political relationship and attracted significant attention from both American and international media.

Signs of Reconciliation Between Musk and Trump

However, by 9 June, signs emerged that the two influential figures might be repairing their rift. Musk quietly deleted several contentious posts, including one that linked President Trump to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files and another that called for the president's impeachment.

He also reshared several posts from Trump's Truth Social platform, especially those related to recent immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles.

One of the reshared posts featured Trump criticising California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Musk appeared to endorse the president's stance amid widespread civil unrest in the city.

When asked about the potential for reconciliation, President Trump appeared open to the idea. Referring to Musk's Tesla Model S Plaid parked at the White House, he said, 'I'd have no problem with it... I imagine he wants to speak with me.'

A Calculated Political Reset

Despite their previous disagreement, President Trump confirmed that the White House would continue using Starlink, Musk's satellite internet service.

He stated that his frustrations had not affected his appreciation of the technology's strategic value. However, he did mention he might relocate the iconic red Tesla he once used to commute to the White House.

Analysts view this recent softening of tone as a calculated political reset rather than a personal reunion.

Musk is likely safeguarding the interests of his business ventures, which rely heavily on government contracts and policy alignment.

Meanwhile, President Trump maintains access to cutting-edge technology while reinforcing his ties with one of Silicon Valley's most influential entrepreneurs.

The History Behind the Musk-Trump Alliance

The relationship between President Trump and Elon Musk was once one of mutual admiration. Between 2022 and 2024, Musk was one of Trump's most visible allies.

He donated over 200 million US dollars to a Trump-aligned super PAC, publicly endorsed the president's re-election campaign, and reinstated Trump's X account after its ban was lifted.

Musk also served briefly in a White House advisory role, overseeing a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (nicknamed DOGE).

People who were already violating the law are only violating the law because President Trump started enforcing the law.



This is the logic of Newsom and his stooges. https://t.co/LRnmxuCtu6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 9, 2025

Another action that shows Elon Musk's intent to regain Donald Trump's trust is re-following the account of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, one of the Trump admin officials leading the immigration policy.

The tech CEO also accepted Miller's wife, Katie Miller, to work full-time with him. Because of this, he now regularly socialises with the couple outside of work.

People Now Confused With Elon and Trump

Since Elon Musk surprisingly boosted Donald Trump and his immigration efforts, Americans are now confused if they are now friends again.

On X, numerous social media users tagged Grok, asking the AI about the status between the two.

'As of June 2025, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are likely not friends. They had a close alliance in 2024-2025, with Musk backing Trump's campaign and taking a role,' said the AI chatbot in one of its replies.

Yes, I would very much like to see Donald Trump and Elon Musk become friends again, but I would say there is not much chance of this occurring, especially in the near future. However it could happen but I would wait to see how things pan out and what type of mood they are both… — Mark Z 🇺🇸Opinion Page🇺🇸 (@MarkWil21604087) June 10, 2025

On the other hand, others are actually happy with what's happening.

'Do you think Donald Trump and Elon Musk realise that decent hard working people need both of them and would be happy to see them friends again working for the people that matter,' said an X user.

Do you think Donald Trump and Elon Musk realize that decent hard working people need both of them and would be happy to see them friends again working for the people that matter. — Jim Nolan (@JimNola17337909) June 10, 2025

On TikTok, people are comparing Musk and Trump to Mean Girls because of the billionaire's recent crash-outs on social media. Feel free to watch some of the funny TikTok videos about them below.

Donald Trump hasn't commented about Elon's sudden change of attitude yet. It is still unclear if they will work together once more or if they're just being civil to one another.