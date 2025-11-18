US President Donald Trump just turned on one of his longest and loudest loyalists. Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene now sits outside MAGA circles after a sudden shift.

Trump mocked her fresh danger claims on 16 November near Air Force One and pushed aside her warnings about rising threats.

The clash shocked many inside the US Government. Greene once stood firmly behind the POTUS, but that has changed in the recent months.

Her break from Trump sparked anger from him and uproar online, especially from MAGA supporters. How that collapse unfolded draws strong interest across Washington.

Greene Accuses Trump of Fueling Threats

Greene posted her claims on 15 November. Her X message stated, 'Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time, by the President of the United States'.

She added that she felt pressure as a woman facing male threats. She wrote that 'As a woman, I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel'.

Greene said she backed Trump's agenda for years. She wrote, 'As a Republican who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me, which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone'.

Her online post triggered a wide reaction. She said private security groups contacted her with warnings about danger, and she claimed Trump helped fuel that threat surge.

Her criticism now targets inflation, rising living costs, and Republican leadership during the government shutdown, and that shift has not gone unnoticed. She's also pushing for Epstein file releases which only widened the gap between her and Trump.

The combined change in tone stunned many MAGA supporters across social media.

Trump Denies the Possibility of Death Threats Sent to MTG

Trump reacted fast when questioned near his plane. A reporter asked about Greene's warning. Trump replied, 'Her life is in danger? Who's that?' Once her name was repeated, he cut in with, 'Marjorie "Traitor" Greene'.

Trump dismissed her fears. He said that 'I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her'.

His pushback did not stop there. One day before Greene posted her warning, Trump raged online. He posted a long message on Truth Social. He wrote, 'I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of "Congresswoman" Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia'.

He continued that 'Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country ... all I see "Wacky" Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!'

Trump then attacked her media choices. He wrote that 'She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

The fallout shows deep cracks inside Republican ranks.

Greene went from loyal ally to open critic, and Trump now treats her as an adversary. Their feud continues building pressure across MAGA circles and Washington power blocs.