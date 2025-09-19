US President Donald Trump hailed a breakthrough TikTok deal with China's Xi Jinping, crediting the app for his 2024 election victory and vowing to keep it alive in America despite national security alarms.

As Trump and Xi held their first call in three months, the agreement transfers TikTok's US operations to American owners while retaining ByteDance's algorithm, averting a January 2025 shutdown ordered by Congress.

This US-China pact, amid soaring tariffs and trade wars, sparks debate: does it safeguard 170 million users or invite Beijing's spying and influence ops into US homes?

Trump Credits TikTok for Election Win During 19 September 2025 Call

Trump, fresh from his January 2025 inauguration, praised TikTok on 18 September 2025, stating, 'I like TikTok; it helped get me elected.' He credited Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk for pushing him onto the platform, where viral videos amassed billions of views among young voters.

During the pivotal 19 September 2025 call with Xi—lasting 45 minutes per White House aides—the leaders prioritised TikTok, with Trump adding, 'TikTok has tremendous value. The United States has that value in its hand because we're the ones that have to approve it.'

The deal emerged from Trump's chaotic pressure tactics, including tariff hikes to triple digits in April 2025, paused via May truces.

Discussions now eye an in-person summit at the APEC gathering in South Korea on 30 October to 1 November 2025.

TikTok US Sale Averts Ban but Retains Chinese Algorithm Control

Under the pact, ByteDance sells TikTok's US assets to domestic buyers like Oracle-led consortia, ensuring operations continue beyond the 19 January 2025 deadline. Crucially, the app keeps using ByteDance's proprietary algorithm for content recommendations, a concession China views as vital.

Trump announced on 17 September 2025, 'We're pretty close to a deal,' linking it to broader trade wins like increased Chinese buys of US soybeans and Boeing jets. This saves the platform for 170 million American users, boosting creators' £1.2 billion ($1.84 billion) annual earnings from ads and tips. Yet, details on ownership structure and Beijing's lingering sway remain fuzzy, pending Congressional nod.

The framework echoes Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' prioritising leverage over outright bans.

Spy Fears and Trade Gridlock Loom Over TikTok Victory

Lawmakers decry the algorithm retention as a spy gateway, fearing Beijing could harvest user data or push propaganda to sway elections. China counters there's 'no evidence' of threats, with embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu stressing on 19 September 2025, 'Heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations.'

Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies warned, 'China's effective use of sticks (rare earths) and carrots (TikTok) has turned things heavily in their favor.' The deal fits a fragile US-China thaw, with Trump withholding oil-related tariffs despite Beijing's Russian imports. Fentanyl curbs and semiconductor curbs persist, alongside Taiwan and South China Sea tensions.

Al Jazeera reported on 17 September 2025 Trump's announcement allowing TikTok's US continuity, hailed by users but slammed by hawks. As Trump eyes extensions on 'pretty good terms,' the pact risks espionage fears eclipsing election-era affection—will it endure Congressional scrutiny or unravel in gridlock?