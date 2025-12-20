Outrage has erupted in France after a Paris court refused to shut down Shein's online platform, despite evidence that the fast fashion giant had been selling childlike sex dolls, weapons and other illicit products to French consumers.

As reported by The Associated Press, the ruling on Friday blocked a request by the government of President Emmanuel Macron to suspend Shein's operations in France for at least three months, prompting criticism from politicians and campaigners who argue that the decision puts commercial freedom ahead of public safety and the protection of minors.

French authorities had accused the e-commerce platform of hosting listings that posed a serious threat to public order, after investigators uncovered the sale of sex dolls resembling children as well as weapons and certain medications.

Court Says Shutdown Would be Disproportionate

In its decision, the Paris court said that ordering a complete shutdown of Shein's platform in France would be a disproportionate measure and an unjustified infringement of the company's freedom to conduct business.

Judges pointed to Shein's actions after the issues were identified. The company temporarily suspended sales from third-party vendors on its French marketplace after discovering that childlike sex dolls were being sold from 16 October. Shein said it had removed the listings and tightened its internal controls.

The court said these steps demonstrated responsiveness and reduced the need for the drastic measure sought by the government, even as it acknowledged the seriousness of the violations.

Serious Harm Acknowledged by Judges

Despite refusing the shutdown, the court was clear about the damage caused by the availability of the products. In its ruling, it said the listings had caused serious harm to public order, the protection of minors and the health and safety of potential buyers and third parties.

As part of its decision, the court ordered Shein not to resume the sale of products that could be considered pornographic unless it introduces effective age-verification checks for buyers.

This aspect of the ruling has done little to quell public anger, with critics arguing that such safeguards should already have been in place on a platform with a large base of young users.

Government to Appeal Ruling

The French government said it would file an appeal in the coming days, signalling its determination to pursue tougher action against the company.

Officials have argued that temporary measures and voluntary controls are insufficient when dealing with products that could endanger children and the wider public. The appeal is expected to focus on whether commercial freedoms should outweigh the state's duty to protect vulnerable groups.

The dispute has unfolded as Shein prepares to open its first permanent physical retail presence in France, inside the BHV Marais department store in central Paris, a move that has further sharpened political and public scrutiny.

Growing Scrutiny of Shein's Business Model

Founded in China and now headquartered in Singapore, Shein has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Europe, particularly among young shoppers drawn to its vast range of low-cost clothing. In recent years, it has expanded into a marketplace model that allows external sellers to offer products, similar to Amazon.

That expansion has drawn criticism from European businesses, lawmakers and regulators, who have raised concerns about environmental impact, labour practices and product safety.

While Shein welcomed Friday's ruling and said it remained committed to improving its controls in cooperation with French authorities, the case has highlighted the challenges regulators face in policing global online platforms. With an appeal looming, the row over Shein's conduct in France looks set to continue.