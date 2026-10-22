President Donald Trump has sparked a fresh wave of public bewilderment after claiming he deserved a Pulitzer Prize for 'writing' at a fiery midterm campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

He also criticised journalists who won the prize for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 US election. However, he did not identify any writing of his own that he believed deserved the honour.

'I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing too,' Trump told supporters at Clemson University's T. Ed Garrison Arena. The president was campaigning for Republican Senator Darline Graham when he turned to awards he believed he deserved.

The comments followed his account of Stephen Hubbard's release from Russia. Hubbard, a retired American teacher detained since 2022, was released on Wednesday.

Trump cited the case while describing his diplomatic efforts, before returning to his complaint about missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump Challenges Pulitzer Winners Over Russia Reporting

'The people that got it shouldn't have gotten it, you know,' Trump said, referring to coverage of Russia. He described the journalists' work as 'accurate and wonderful writing on the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia,' then insisted their reporting was wrong.

The 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting went jointly to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post. The Pulitzer Prize Board recognised their reporting on Russian election interference and connections to Trump's campaign, transition team and administration.

Trump has long disputed the award. After he asked the board to revoke it, the organisation commissioned two independent reviews and reaffirmed its decision in July 2022. The board said neither review found that later evidence had discredited the winning submissions.

The dispute also reached the courts. Trump sued 19 individual board members for defamation and conspiracy over the board's 2022 public statement, not over the original decision to award the prize.

In February 2025, a Florida appeals court allowed the litigation to continue after considering whether the court had jurisdiction over board members living outside Florida. Its ruling did not decide whether Trump's defamation allegations were true.

The case was still attracting attention in July 2026, when Reuters reported that appellate judge Jeffrey Kuntz, who participated in the decision, had been confirmed to the federal bench.

Trump's remarks raised another unanswered question at the rally. Pulitzer Prizes recognise work across journalism, books, drama and music, but he did not say which publication or category he had in mind.

Donald Trump's Nobel Complaint Brings Writing Credentials Under Scrutiny

Earlier in his address, Trump appeared to confuse the Nobel Peace Prize with the Pulitzer Prize. 'They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady,' he said while discussing a Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Trump: I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing too. pic.twitter.com/OAuyWm7to4 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2026

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize went to South African jurist Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay on 9 October for her work promoting peace and international law. In a separate passage, Trump appeared to refer to María Corina Machado, the 2025 winner, who had given him her medal.

Machado presented Trump with her Nobel medal in January 2026. The Norwegian Nobel Committee subsequently clarified that the honour remained hers, regardless of who possessed the medal.

The Pulitzer claim also drew ridicule in an October 22 Reddit discussion. 'What a dope,' one commenter wrote. Another suggested that people who listen to Trump don't understand the prizes. Those comments reflect individual reactions, not broader public opinion.

Questions about Trump's writing also recall Trump: The Art of the Deal, his bestselling 1987 book credited to him and Tony Schwartz. In a 2016 interview with The New Yorker, Schwartz claimed responsibility for writing the manuscript.

Trump disputed that account, telling the magazine, 'I wrote the book. I wrote the book.' Their disagreement over authorship has continued to colour discussion of Trump's literary credentials.

Schwartz remained critical of the president in a June 2026 appearance on The Beat. 'Reality has no meaning to him,' he said, offering a personal assessment rather than an established medical finding.

The two newspapers still hold the 2018 reporting prize. Despite Wednesday's declaration, Trump did not point to a particular piece of his own writing that Pulitzer judges should have recognised. The Pulitzer Prize Board has not commented on Trump's remarks.