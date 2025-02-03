America is bracing for substantial price hikes after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders imposing new import tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico and China. These duties are set to take effect on Tuesday, sparking wide-ranging concerns over rising living costs and potential economic turmoil.

According to a White House fact sheet, the president's orders introduce a 10% tariff on all goods entering from China, alongside a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada. Canadian energy imports, including oil, natural gas and electricity, will incur a 10% charge. The move, made under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), is intended to compel these nations to crack down on illegal immigration and the flow of drugs such as fentanyl into the United States.

Households Brace for Inflation Surge

Many economists warn that these tariffs could exacerbate inflation and undermine President Trump's pledge to bring down everyday costs. One analysis from Yale's Budget Lab suggests the average American household might face an additional annual expense of roughly £950 ($1,170). Over the past year, inflation has already left many families squeezed by higher prices for essentials like petrol, groceries and housing, and now some fear this new trade policy will pile on further hardships.

Per reports from the Daily Mail, America imported a staggering 42% of its goods from Canada, Mexico and China in 2024—nations now squarely in the crosshairs of Trump's second-term agenda. Major companies in sectors such as automotive, technology and agriculture rely heavily on foreign supply chains. Disruptions from these tariffs might spell higher costs for an array of household items, potentially triggering shortages or price hikes if suppliers are forced to pass on their increased costs to consumers.

Below are nine key products and commodities most likely to face steeper prices in the coming months. Shoppers are advised to stock up while costs remain relatively manageable.

1. Alcoholic Beverages (Tequila, Whisky and More)

Mexican tequila and mezcal, as well as Canadian spirits like whisky, are prime targets. In 2023, the U.S. imported an estimated £3.7 ($4.6) billion worth of tequila and £87 ($108) million worth of mezcal from Mexico, alongside £436 ($537) million in Canadian spirits.

Industry insiders also warn of a separate looming threat: the European Union is expected to introduce a 50% tariff on American whiskey beginning in March. To shield consumers in Britain and Europe, liquor producers are accelerating export schedules,

according to Drinks Intel.

2. Smartphones

A 10% levy will be imposed on smartphones and other consumer electronics arriving from China. This represents a notable shift in trade strategy compared to the administration's first term, which largely exempted consumer goods. Retailers warn that popular mobile models could see a price bump by spring, turning even the most basic smartphone upgrades into a significantly bigger investment for families.

3. Cars and Auto Parts

American car manufacturers depend heavily on cross-border trade. Engines for popular models like the Ford F-Series pickup and the Mustang are produced in Canada, while Mexico accounts for much of the parts used in U.S.-made vehicles.

In 2023, the U.S. imported roughly £56 ($69) billion worth of vehicles from Mexico and £30 ($37) billion from Canada, alongside £63 ($78) billion in auto parts from Mexico and £16 ($20) billion from Canada. With tariffs at 25%, these supply chains could face major disruptions, likely driving up sticker prices on showrooms and spare parts at the garage.

4. Oil and Gasoline

Canada supplied the U.S. with £73 ($90) billion worth of crude oil last year, eclipsing Mexico's £8.9 ($11) billion. Since American refineries are designed for the heavier crude typically sourced from Canada, any new tax could push petrol prices upwards.

Some analysts forecast a potential 30p–70p (30–70 cents) per gallon rise at the pump. Parts such as filters and fluids may also become pricier, prompting concerns that a typical oil change could jump from around £40 ($50)–£65 ($80) to as much as £81 ($100).

5. Fruits and Vegetables

For those still struggling with rising grocery bills, further food inflation could be around the corner. The U.S. imported over £36 ($45) billion in agricultural produce from Mexico in 2023—including essential staples like avocados, tomatoes and peppers—while imports from Canada reached around £32 ($40) billion. Tariffs on these goods are expected to ripple through supermarkets nationwide, potentially forcing grocers to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

6. Grains

Canada stands as a major grain supplier to the United States, particularly for wheat and oats. A 25% duty on Canadian imports may push prices higher for everything from bread to breakfast cereal, with farmers on both sides bracing for retaliatory measures. Such tit-for-tat policies could send prices soaring even further as trade tensions escalate.

7. Sledgehammers

Chinese-made sledgehammers, including well-known brands, already carry a 25% duty. The additional 10% tariff means hardware shops may be compelled to raise prices substantially. Experts recommend buying heavier tools soon if you anticipate any major renovation or gardening projects in the near future.

8. Potatoes

Although potatoes might seem like an unlikely victim of trade disputes, Canada is among the leading potato sources for U.S. consumers. In 2023, Canada exported more than half a million kilograms of potatoes worth over £521,000 ($641,000) to the U.S. If this trade is taxed at 25%, Canadians may charge more to maintain profit margins, and American shoppers could see higher prices in the produce aisle as a result.

9. Tonka Trucks

A classic toy in many households, Tonka trucks are manufactured in China and shipped en masse to the U.S. every year—over a million units annually. A 10% tariff might not seem large at first, but if you're eyeing a model worth around £40 ($50), the price could jump by several pounds, with retailers unlikely to absorb the costs indefinitely.

Uncertain Economic Outlook

According to reports from CNN, the president's actions have left markets jittery, while consumers and businesses alike scramble to adjust purchasing strategies ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Many observers point to Trump's campaign promise in August 2024 to bring down the cost of essentials 'starting on Day One' of his second term—an assurance that now appears difficult to reconcile with these broad-sweeping tariffs.

European nations have also signalled potential retaliatory measures. The EU is on track to introduce tariffs against certain U.S. goods on 31 March, prompting American manufacturers—particularly those in the spirits industry—to rush shipments abroad in hopes of avoiding additional levies. There are even whispers of the White House eyeing the UK for potential trade realignments, though precise details remain murky.

Per the president's statements, further sanctions on European products may be 'very soon,' casting a shadow over already tense transatlantic trade ties. For American consumers facing mounting uncertainty, the overarching advice is simple yet urgent: if you need any of these nine items, it may be best to buy now before the new tariffs hammer your wallet.