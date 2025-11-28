The Adidas Black Friday sale for 2025 is officially underway, with shoppers are already rushing to take advantage of the incredible discounts. The sale is not just limited to trainers—while popular shoe models are seeing some of the steepest markdowns, the deals extend across a wide range of sports gear.

From running shoes and basketball trainers to training equipment, there is something for every athlete, fitness enthusiast, or simply a fan of the brand.

Everyone can get huge discounts on a variety of apparel and accessories, including hoodies, T‑shirts, track pants, jackets, hats, and bags. This makes the sale an ideal opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, update your gym wearables, get new trendy streetwear, or just expand your choices for comfortable everyday essentials without breaking the bank.

Up to 60% Off in Major Sale



According to Adidas' official US website, many items in the 2025 Black Friday sale are marked down by up to 60%, making it one of the most generous sales of the year. With savings this significant, shoppers have the chance to snag high-quality sneakers, apparel, and accessories at a fraction of their regular price. Popular models that often see reductions during these events include classics like the Stan Smith, Gazelle, or performance lines like Ultraboost.

It is no wonder that the Adidas Black Friday sale has become a must-visit event, drawing both loyal fans and bargain hunters who are eager to score big deals before good items sell out. Additionally, with the sale taking place just ahead of the holiday season, this sale event is also perfect for gift shopping.

With massive discounts across a wide range of products, shoppers can easily pick up great items for family and friends—all without stretching the budget. This is surely a convenient way to tackle holiday shopping while taking advantage of big savings.

Key Sale Dates

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November 2025, immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. However, Adidas didn't wait for the official date—the brand kicked off its Black Friday deals early, giving shoppers a head start on discounts across sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

The sale is expected to continue through the weekend, culminating with Cyber Monday on 1 December 2025. With high-demand items flying off the shelves, shoppers are advised to act quickly to secure their favourite products before they disappear.

Smart Shopping Tips: How to Get the Most Out of the Adidas Black Friday Sale

Anyone planning to take advantage of the brand's Black Friday sale can follow these simple tips to make the most of their shopping experience and maximise their savings. By being strategic about what to buy, when to shop, and how to compare deals, shoppers can ensure they get the best discounts on sneakers, apparel, and accessories before popular items sell out.

Don't wait — with most deals expected to run through Cyber Monday, popular items can sell out quickly so if you see something you like, be sure to grab it immediately before it's gone.

Be sure to compare online and in-store offers — some discounts may vary between Adidas' website and physical stores, so checking both can help you get the best deal.

Take advantage of membership perks — Adidas' adiClub loyalty programme often provides members with early access to sales or additional discounts on select items. Signing up for free ahead of time can be a strategic advantage.

Finally, be sure to check the return policy. During the Black Friday event, Adidas often extends its return windows, making it easier for shoppers to exchange or upsize items if needed.