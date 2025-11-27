Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers face limited options as major US retailers adopt highly varied strategies. Some chains are maintaining early morning hours, while others are shutting entirely for the holiday.

Dunkin', ShopRite, Food Lion, and McDonald's: Varying Schedules

Many Dunkin', Food Lion, ShopRite, and McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025. However, hours are generally reduced or stores close earlier than usual to allow staff time with their families. Exact timings vary widely depending on franchise ownership and local decisions.

This fragmented landscape reflects the franchise model many retailers employ, allowing individual store owners to determine holiday operations based on local demand and staffing considerations.

Dunkin' Opens Early with Reduced Hours

Many Dunkin' stores will open at their usual times—often between 4am and 6am—and operate through late morning or early afternoon. A company spokesperson confirmed to Fox Business that while many locations will remain open, hours will differ by store. Customers are advised to check the Dunkin' mobile app for specific opening times before visiting.

According to Parade, nearly all Dunkin' outlets are independently owned and operated by franchisees. The decision to open, close, or reduce hours ultimately rests with individual store owners. However, historical trends suggest most Dunkin' locations will be open on Thanksgiving morning.

Grocery Chains' Mixed Schedules

Food Lion stores are expected to be open, though many will operate on limited hours—generally from 7am to 3pm. All Food Lion pharmacies will remain closed for the holiday.

ShopRite's Thanksgiving hours vary significantly by franchise. Some locations will be closed entirely, as reported by Axios. Those that open are expected to close by mid-afternoon, typically between 2pm and 4pm.

This variation highlights the decentralised nature of US retail, where franchise agreements and local regulations create significant differences even within the same chain.

McDonald's Maintains Widespread Availability

Most McDonald's outlets will be open on Thanksgiving 2025, but hours differ by location. Many restaurants will remain open, although franchise owners decide operating hours locally.

A McDonald's spokesperson confirmed to Fox Business that most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to use the store locator for specific timings.

Fast-food chains like McDonald's often maintain holiday operations to serve travellers and families seeking convenient meals. However, hours tend to differ based on franchise decisions.

Major Retailers Extend Holiday Closure Policies

Walmart will remain closed nationwide on Thanksgiving for the sixth consecutive year—a policy shift that began in 2020 and is now permanent. Stores will reopen early on Black Friday, often around 6am.

Similarly, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Publix have committed to staying closed on Thanksgiving, prioritising employee wellbeing over holiday trading.

Regional Variations Affect Opening Hours

State laws in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island mandate most stores remain closed on Thanksgiving, according to Axios. Local regulations in other areas may also restrict operating hours.

Many convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Wawa, will operate on near-normal schedules, with many 24-hour locations remaining open continuously. CVS stores will largely remain open with reduced hours; some 24-hour outlets will keep regular hours, but pharmacy counters may close earlier or be shuttered entirely.

Whole Foods generally operates with reduced hours—around 7am to 1pm—while Kroger-owned chains such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers tend to close by mid-afternoon or early evening, around 5pm.

Balancing Business and Employee Wellbeing

This patchwork of holiday hours reflects broader industry trends. Retailers are balancing commercial opportunities against evolving expectations around work-life balance and employee satisfaction. The move away from Thanksgiving Day openings began as a pandemic-era employee-wellness measure and has since gained widespread acceptance, especially as families increasingly rely on early Black Friday online deals that now start earlier in the week.

Planning Your Shopping Trip

Shoppers planning to make purchases on Thanksgiving Day should verify specific store hours through mobile apps or direct calls to avoid unnecessary journeys.