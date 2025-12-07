Online speculation regarding President Donald Trump's health has intensified after a TikTok creator, citing a post from a sitting US congresswoman, theorised that the President's bruised hands and public drowsiness could be side effects of an Alzheimer's drug.

The analysis, which connects the visible symptoms to the known administration method of the drug Leqembi, highlights a growing trend of armchair diagnostics on social media, blending medical fact with political conjecture.

Multiple Clues Hinting at Dementia

The theory gained traction after TikToker @epistemiccrisis shared a video reacting to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove. In her post, the California congresswoman questioned if Trump's bruised and bandaged hand was a side effect of dementia treatment. She noted that Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer's, is administered through an infusion and can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs.

Kamlager-Dove added that the medication can also cause fatigue, a symptom observers have linked to instances where Trump appeared to fall asleep during public engagements.

While Kamlager-Dove framed her post as mere 'curiosity', it included a photo of Trump's bruised hand, providing visual support for the theory. The TikToker, who claims to be a physical therapist with a doctorate and 14 years of experience in home healthcare, endorsed the congresswoman's hypothesis.

The Alzheimer's drug Leqembi:



- Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand)

- Can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs

- Can cause tiredness



Curious. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QrZV23fdG9 — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) December 4, 2025

Dementia Treatment

In her tweet, Kamlager-Dove mentioned Leqembi, a treatment for early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD) administered through an IV infusion. The TikTok creator drew a parallel between Leqembi and 'Kisunla', a medication he mentioned in his previous videos about the same issue.

He described Kisunla as 'extremely similar to this drug, except their mechanism of action is slightly different'. Nonetheless, he claimed the requirement of being administered 'as infusion and they both require regular MRIs to check and see whether there's ARIA or amyloid-related imaging abnormalities'.

Leqembi's estimated annual cost is £20,000 ($26,500), which is well within the means of the President.

The Implication of Visible Veins and Poor Diet

One of the most critical parts of the TikToker's claim, however, relates to why the infusion site was on Trump's hand, a body part visible to the public. According to the creator, it was likely their last resort because 'the rest of his veins are "s**t"' due to Trump's poor diet.

Trump has been open about his love for McDonald's. He was even photographed with his allies enjoying it aboard Air Force One after he won the national elections in November 2024.

While speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, DC, in November, Trump praised the fast food giant and proclaimed that he is 'one of your all-time most loyal customers'. He was proud that instead of paying for 'expensive catering', they only served McDonald's on Trump Force One 'almost every time'.

Trump Has Denied Dementia Rumours

Donald Trump has repeatedly shut down speculations about his alleged dementia. According to him and his physician, he is of 'excellent' health.

While Trump confirmed that he underwent an MRI scan during his physical exam in October, the body part examined was reportedly not his brain.

Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella also explained that they asked Trump to undergo an MRI scan 'because men in his age group benefit from thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health' and that they want to 'identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function'.