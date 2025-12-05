Donald Trump's children are among the luckiest on Earth, as all of them are already millionaires, including his youngest child, Barron Trump, even before he turned 20. However, one of them experiences a staggering 10X increase in their wealth since last year.

The enormous jump in fortune is primarily attributed to a major stake in a recently public cryptocurrency mining company, which puts their financial dealings at the centre of an ethics debate.

Donald Trump's Wealthiest Child Increases Wealth 10X

The financial analysis confirmed that Eric Trump's fortune had experienced an extraordinary boost shortly before his father, Donald Trump, was re-elected last year. Eric's 10-fold leap in wealth made him stand out among his siblings – Donald Jr., Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron.

The spectacular increase in Eric's net worth is reportedly tied to his crypto-mining business, American Bitcoin, which is valued at $2 billion. His 7.3% stake in the company is worth $160 million, Forbes reported.

'We have massive aspirations to be the absolute best crypto company on Earth,' he said of the company in September. 'I think you know how hard we all charge—we're pretty known for that—and we're having a lot of fun doing this.'

Aside from that, Eric has a 10% share in World Liberty Financial, which Trump launched alongside him and his brothers Donald Jr and Barron. The two crypto investments and his other assets propelled Eric's wealth tenfold.

Forbes reached out to Eric for comment, but he reportedly 'disputed the valuation' without providing an explanation.

According to Forbes, Eric was worth $750 million in mid-September when the outlet valued the Trump family for its annual 400 rankings.

Barron Trump Is Worth More than Ivanka

Barron Trump currently holds a significantly higher net worth than her older sister, Ivanka Trump. According to a Daily Beast report, Melania Trump's teenage son is worth a considerable £120 million ($150 million), compared to Ivana's £80 million ($100 million).

Barron's fortune is primarily from traditional real estate or inheritance. Like Eric and Donald Jr., he also has a 10% stake in his father's cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial. Trump controls the remaining 70%.

Meanwhile, Ivanka's fortune is primarily attributed to her successful fashion line and post-White House business ventures. Her multi-faceted career includes writing and modelling in her teenage years.

Ivanka was featured in multiple magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar. She also appeared in Tommy Hilfiger's 1996 campaign. She has started building her own wealth at a young age.

Donald Jr and Tiffany's Worth

Even if Donald Trump Jr's isn't Trump's wealthiest son, his net worth has also increased. The first son is worth approximately £400 million ($500 million), mainly due to his lucrative media ventures and crypto investments.

He also makes money from book sales and podcasts, leveraging his influence. Donald Jr is the author of two major books, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us (2019) and Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible (2020).

Meanwhile, the report provides no definite information on Tiffany's net worth. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Trump's daughter, who aspires to be a singer, is worth $20 million.

She earns significantly less than her siblings because of her limited involvement in their family's core business and political ventures.