Moving abroad is an exciting prospect for many, and Spain—with its Mediterranean climate, rich culture, and lower cost of living—has become an increasingly popular destination. However, relocating to another country does not always go as planned. While some expats thrive in Spain, finding fulfilment and professional success, others struggle to adjust and end up regretting their decision.

A Life-Changing Move to Spain

Texas native Cepee Tabibia dreamed of living abroad after a transformative trip to the Netherlands at 17. Over the years, she made multiple attempts to relocate, including studying Spanish in Spain, teaching English there, and pursuing a master's degree. Yet, the dream always seemed just out of reach.

Family and societal pressures pushed Tabibia back to Texas, urging her to find a 'real job'. She tried to conform to the American corporate lifestyle but never felt truly fulfilled in a 9-5 office job.

'I gave it my all, but I never found fulfilment trying to fit into that box,' she admitted.

At 35, Tabibia finally quit her job and moved to Spain, initially fearing she was too old and unprepared for such a significant change. However, she soon discovered a world of opportunity and personal growth awaiting her.

Spain's Lower Cost of Living Opens Doors

Upon moving to Spain, Tabibia found that her expenses dropped significantly, allowing her to adopt a more entrepreneurial mindset. The cost of living in the US is 41% higher than in Spain, a difference she saw reflected in housing, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Her first rental property in Madrid cost €540 (£447 / $604) per month, including utilities and internet—a stark contrast to her former US mortgage of £1,137 ($1,440). In addition, while Americans spend an average of £10,662 ($13,493) per person annually on medical bills, healthcare in Spain is free.

These financial savings gave Tabibia the freedom to take career risks.

'In Spain, I could imagine a life that was bigger, bolder, and more aligned with my true self,' she said.

Although the cost of living fluctuated—consumer prices rose by 8.39% in 2022 before stabilising at 2.9% in January 2025—she maintains that Spain remains 'incredibly affordable' for expats earning in dollars.

A Slower Pace of Life Sparks Creativity

Beyond affordability, Tabibia found that Spain's slower rhythm of life allowed for more reflection and creativity. Gone were the rushed social calendars and high-pressure workdays. Instead, she embraced leisurely dinners stretching into the night and relaxed weekends.

For the first time, she had the space to ask herself: 'What do I really want? What excites me? What kind of life do I want to create?'

With her newfound free time, she explored vegetarian meal prep, digital community-building, and creative projects. Within 18 months, she had launched She Hit Refresh, a business aimed at helping women over 30 move abroad for a better quality of life.

A decade after first settling in Madrid, Tabibia has no regrets.

'I have a thriving business, a fulfilling career, and a sense of identity I'd struggled to find in the US. The fresh outlook I found in Spain wasn't a coincidence; living overseas allowed me to rewrite my story.'

Spain is set to enhance its work-life balance even further with new legislation reducing working hours nationwide.

Spain's New Legislation Reduces Working Hours

The Spanish government has announced that from 1 January 2026, the standard 40-hour working week will be reduced to 37.5 hours. The reforms also introduce 'digital disconnection' rights, banning employers from contacting staff outside of work hours via any digital means.

'Living better cannot be a luxury; it has to be a right,' said Minister of Labour Yolanda Díaz.

Employers who violate the policy could face fines ranging from £829 (€1,000) to £8,290 (€10,000).

However, despite Spain's work-life improvements, not every expat finds the transition easy.

A Couple's Disappointing Experience in Spain

Unlike Tabibia, Cristina Martinez and her husband struggled to adjust to life in Spain. After years of dreaming about moving to Europe, they sold their Fort Myers, Florida, home and secured a non-lucrative visa, allowing them to live in Spain without working.

At first, life in Spain felt exciting and novel, but after two years, the couple realised they couldn't see themselves staying long-term. The northern city of Santander, where the couple settled, was far colder and wetter than expected.

'I just couldn't take six months of bad weather,' Martinez admitted, calling the winters 'gloomy and depressing'.

The lack of central heating and air-conditioning in Spanish homes was also an issue. In summer, open windows were the only cooling option, making daily life uncomfortable.

The Risk of Squatters

Another major concern was Spain's squatting problem.

Martinez explained that homeowners risk having their properties occupied if left vacant for too long. Under Spanish law, squatters who stay in a property for more than 48 hours cannot be forcibly removed without going through a lengthy legal process.

'That's something that we didn't know about,' she said. 'If you buy property there, you run the risk of it being occupied.'

Inconvenient Business Hours

Martinez also struggled with Spain's unique schedule, where many businesses shut down for siesta in the afternoon.

'The way of living and doing things is so different,' she said. 'Businesses and restaurants close at three or four in the afternoon. Banks shut at two, and after that, you can't do anything.'

Meal times were another shock. Used to earlier dining hours in the US, she found it frustrating that many restaurants closed at 4pm and didn't reopen until 8 or 9pm.

Is Spain Really More Affordable?

While groceries were cheaper, Martinez found that utilities cost about the same as in the US. Affordable rentals were often in remote areas with fewer services, and sales tax was significantly higher, averaging 18.76%.

'People think it's cheaper, but you really need to do the math,' she warned. 'At the end of the day, it may not be that cheap.'

Ultimately, the couple returned to Miami in 2023, feeling that their dream of living in Spain had turned sour.

Is Spain the Right Move for Expats?

The experiences of Tabibia and Martinez highlight the contrasting realities of expat life in Spain. For some, the affordability, slower pace, and opportunities for reinvention make it a dream come true. For others, the cultural differences, housing challenges, and unexpected inconveniences make it a poor long-term fit.

Spain offers many benefits for expats, but it is not for everyone. Those considering the move should weigh the pros and cons carefully to ensure they truly understand what life abroad entails.