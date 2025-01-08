The search for John George, a 37-year-old father-of-two from Belfast, has ended in tragedy with the discovery of his body in Spain. Known to his friends and family as John Hardy, George had been missing since December after failing to return from a trip to Algeciras, a coastal town in southern Spain.

According to Sky News, George's disappearance sparked widespread concern and led to an intensive search involving local authorities and volunteers. His body was discovered on 6th January 2025, following an arrest made in connection with his case.

Who Was John George?

John George was a beloved father of two young children and a well-known member of the Belfast community. Described as a devoted family man, his sudden disappearance left his loved ones distraught and searching desperately for answers.

George had travelled to Spain in mid-December to attend what he described as the "grand opening" of a business venture linked to an acquaintance. He last contacted his family on 14th December and was reported missing four days later when he failed to board his flight home.

Weeks of Agonising Uncertainty

For weeks, George's family endured a harrowing wait for news as searches in Spain yielded no leads. Their worst fears were confirmed when authorities located a body believed to be his. While the discovery brings some closure, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The discovery of a body believed to be that of the missing John George was confirmed by authorities on 6th January 2025. The family of the missing Belfast man has expressed a mix of distress and relief following the discovery of a body believed to be his.

The Search Ends In Tragedy

Spanish police sources have confirmed an arrest concerning the case, with a 32-year-old man from Eastern Europe taken into custody. Police sources have emphasised that their investigation remains ongoing and that they have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

While the only arrest made so far is on suspicion of homicide, local reports suggest the alleged perpetrator may have fled the area. Police can hold the man in custody for up to 72 hours before being presented to an investigating judge for further questioning.

A murder investigation has been launched, and police in Northern Ireland, who had been assisting their Spanish counterparts, issued appeals for information that could help locate George.

Remains Located Near Torrevieja

Spanish police informed relatives on Tuesday afternoon that a body had been located under trees on private property in a rural area near Rojales, approximately 45 minutes south of Alicante. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in the coming hours, per Belfast Telegraph.

I will get the full update on today’s progress in the search for John George/Hardy from Spain later but for now just need to say how impressive his family are, they are turning over every stone in the search for their loved one pic.twitter.com/1zehbySeNl — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) December 28, 2024

While formal identification awaits, authorities believe the body, discovered with distinctive clothing and tattoos, likely belongs to George, who has been missing since 14th December. DNA testing will be crucial for the formal identification of the 37-year-old father-of-two's remains.

Bringing John George Home

The family of John George is now making arrangements to bring his remains back to Northern Ireland for burial. KRW Law, representing the family, expressed hope that this would end their 'extremely tortuous search process.'

'We can confirm the father of Mr George contacted us today shortly after 5 pm to confirm Spanish police told him they had recovered his son's remains,' they said. Mr Billy George was told that his son's body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification.'

'The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news. It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body. The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.'

KRW Law added: 'They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation.'