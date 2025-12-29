A video of Dropkick Murphys, one of Trump's musical critics, targeting the president and his ties with convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein during one of its concerts has resurfaced. The American Celtic punk band mocked Trump for his connection with the late sex offender.

The band transformed a standard musical set into a political demonstration as they performed one of their abrasive tracks. However, the performance received mixed responses from the social media users.

A Provocative Dedication and Jumbotron Montage

In one of Dropkick Murphys' concerts in July, the band took the stage with a montage of Trump and Epstein playing on the Jumbotron while they performed their song 'First Class Losers.' The clip has since resurfaced following the release of the Epstein files, which confirm that the POTUS is mentioned in court documents related to Epstein's case.

Prior to the performance, its lead vocalist, Ken Casey, spoke and said, 'This next song is dedicated to a guy who wears orange makeup, sh*ts his pants in his diapers, r*pes women, touches kids. It's called "First Class Loser."'

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Casey can be seen performing the song as the crowd cheered while a video of Trump with Epstein played on the wide screen. Trump and Epstein can be seen together in social settings, reminding the audience of their association.

It also included a report from The New York Times highlighting Trump's statement where he spoke about knowing Epstein for 15 years and complimenting the convicted child sex trafficker for being a 'terrific guy' and being 'a lot of fun to be with.'

Boston Concert Serves as a Stage for Dissent

This was not an isolated incident, as the band had already done the same in another concert earlier this year. According to Alternative Nation, during a major concert in Boston, Casey waved an all-black MAGA hat and called it the 'true Nazi edition.'

'If you're in a room full of people and you want to know who's in a cult, how do you know who's in a cult?' he added. 'They've been holding up a f**king hat the whole night to represent a president.'

Casey did the same when they performed in Florida, clarifying that their political stance is hard-and-fast and they do not mind losing fans for standing against Trump.

'The reason we speak out is we don't care if we lose fans,' Casey added (via The Atlantic). 'When history is said and done, we want it known that Dropkick Murphys stood with the people and stood with the workers. And it's all a f**king scam, guys.'

It appears that Casey's upbringing may have affected his view of Trump, whom he and many considered a bully. According to the musician, his grandfather raised him never to bully or 'back down from a bully.

'I've just never liked bullies,' he added. 'And I don't understand people who do. It's really not that hard. I wish more people would see that it's not hard to stand up.'

Social Media Erupts With Mixed Reactions

The footage of the concert quickly went viral, triggering an intense debate across various digital platforms. On X, many fans praised the band for staying true to their punk roots and using their influence to speak truth to power.

'That's how you put on a show,' one commented.

Their supporters added that the band has always been political and that their performance is a necessary critique of leadership. However, some were not as impressed, with one saying they were 'sick of concerts being political' because they wanted 'a break from reality.'

Critics suggested that musicians like Dropkick Murphys should stick to entertainment rather than engage in partisan attacks. Some long-time followers even called for a boycott and said they stopped following the band for this.

Trump and Epstein Connection

Trump and Epstein had a history together, but Trump has sought to distance himself from Epstein even before the latter's conviction in 2008. However, Trump's political opponents and critics have continued to question his past associations with the sex offender.

Trump's name was mentioned in the Epstein files, with one woman accusing him of rape. The DOJ, however, warned the public that 'Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.' The agency also added that 'the claims are unfounded and false.'