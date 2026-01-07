Pop star Dua Lipa is increasingly influencing reading habits beyond the music charts, as her Service95 Book Club continues to gain traction among readers and publishers alike. What began as a personal recommendation project has developed into a recognised literary platform highlighting contemporary fiction, memoir and global voices.

Launched under her lifestyle and culture brand Service95, the book club has drawn attention for its carefully curated monthly selections and accompanying interviews with authors. Its growing profile has prompted discussion within publishing circles about the role celebrity-led initiatives can play in shaping literary discovery.

While celebrity book clubs are not new, Lipa's approach has stood out for its emphasis on international writing and contextual engagement. Her selections have been credited with introducing some readers to titles and authors they may not otherwise have encountered.

What Is the Service95 Book Club?

The Service95 Book Club was launched in June 2022 as part of Lipa's wider cultural platform, which also includes a newsletter and podcast. Each month, Lipa selects a book and shares reflections on why it resonates with her, alongside interviews, essays and discussion prompts hosted on the Service95 website and podcast channels.

Lipa has said the aim is to showcase diverse perspectives and stories that span fiction, memoir and social commentary. The club has featured writers from across Europe, North America, Asia and Latin America, reflecting a deliberate effort to move beyond an Anglophone or bestseller-driven focus.

This editorial framing has helped distinguish Service95 from more promotional celebrity reading lists, positioning it closer to a curated cultural project than a casual endorsement.

Dua Lipa unironically has one of the best culture and literature podcasts. She interviews indie writers to heavy-hitters, and more people should know about it pic.twitter.com/rP4OTQ7jft — Kacper 🌊🦈 (@lipanomula) January 5, 2026

Notable Selections and Recurring Themes

The reading list combines established works with contemporary releases. Past picks have included Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, Percival Everett's The Trees and Helen Garner's non-fiction work This House of Grief. More recent selections have introduced international titles such as Brightly Shining by Norwegian author Ingvild Rishøi.

Across genres, the choices often explore themes of identity, power, family and social change. Publishing analysts note that books selected by Service95 frequently see renewed attention online, particularly among younger readers engaging through social media and podcast platforms.

Rather than presenting titles in isolation, the club encourages discussion through author interviews and reading guides, offering context that appeals to both casual readers and those with a deeper interest in literature.

dua lipa is lowkey the most complete pop star out there. she has a book club where each month she spotlights indie and big writers from a lot of different cultures. we love an educated queen pic.twitter.com/euimagZgLn — ‏ً (@lipapictures) January 6, 2026

she actually bothers to read the book, pay attention to it, and ask questions about it, and this extremely low bar immediately puts her head and shoulders above most other popular book podcasts/interviews lol https://t.co/8nTOLFqjY4 — rural juror no. 2 (@resurrecti0ns) January 6, 2026

I recently got into an argument on Substack with a writer who thought that this was laughable. Dua Lipa? The singer??? He just couldn't get it. But she could be doing almost anything with her time. Too many writers make a fetish of their cultural marginality. https://t.co/hzbo81Mbin — Matthew Spencer (@unpaginated) January 6, 2026

george saunders is my goat man this is so crazy albanians are so mysterious https://t.co/6fFxumAYjd — reformed hater (@slime_machine) January 6, 2026

Influence Beyond Celebrity Endorsement

Lipa's involvement extends beyond digital recommendations. She has spoken publicly about literacy and access to books, including visits to community reading initiatives in the UK. These appearances have reinforced the idea that Service95 is intended as an ongoing cultural conversation rather than a branding exercise.

Industry observers say such initiatives can have tangible effects on book sales and visibility, particularly for translated fiction and smaller publishers. While the long-term impact remains difficult to measure, Service95 has already demonstrated how celebrity platforms can intersect with literary culture in more substantive ways.

As the book club continues to expand its audience, it reflects a broader shift in how readers discover literature. By combining global curation with personal engagement, Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club has become a notable presence in the contemporary reading landscape, bridging pop culture and publishing without relying solely on star power.