Callum Turner has surged to the top of betting markets as the most likely successor to Daniel Craig, positioning the British actor as the current favourite to become the next James Bond.

According to industry reports cited by NME, Turner now leads the odds as Amazon MGM Studios narrows its focus on a younger, fresher face to launch the next era of 007.

Turner, 35, has built momentum through performances in Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts, and The Boys in the Boat. His rising profile has also been boosted by his high-profile engagement to pop star Dua Lipa. Together, those factors have elevated him into serious contention at a moment when the franchise is undergoing its biggest creative reset in decades.

Amazon, which assumed full creative control earlier this year, has confirmed Denis Villeneuve as director and Steven Knight as writer for Bond 26. That combination signals a tonal shift, with insiders suggesting a more grounded and character-driven approach.

Why Fans Are Pushing for a Black James Bond

While Turner's name dominates betting conversations, a parallel debate continues to gather pace. Many fans argue that the franchise should use this moment to cast a Black James Bond, framing it as a natural evolution rather than a radical departure.

A widely shared argument published by CinemaBlend suggests that Bond is not a historical figure but a fictional construct shaped by each generation. The article argues that casting a Black actor would allow the series to reflect modern Britain while preserving Bond's defining traits of intelligence, charm and menace. The piece also highlights actors such as Aaron Pierre, Regé-Jean Page and Kingsley Ben-Adir as performers capable of embodying the role without altering its core identity.

Supporters of this view note that Bond has already survived multiple reinventions, tonal shifts and timeline inconsistencies. From Sean Connery to Craig, each version has adapted to the cultural climate of its time.

Amazon's Takeover Changes the Stakes

The arrival of Amazon MGM Studios has altered the calculus of Bond casting. For the first time, the franchise is no longer overseen by the Broccoli family alone. That change has fuelled speculation that long-standing taboos may finally be reconsidered.

Amazon executives have reportedly expressed interest in expanding Bond's global appeal while maintaining its British roots. This has kept Turner firmly in the frame, given his London background, while also leaving room for broader casting conversations.

Crucially, studio sources have stressed that the next Bond must anchor a long-term vision rather than serve as a short-term experiment. That requirement places a premium on actors capable of carrying multiple films across a decade.

The Codename Theory Resurfaces

Alongside casting debates, fans continue to revisit the long-standing theory that James Bond is a codename rather than a single individual. Advocates argue that this interpretation would allow the franchise to embrace diversity without rewriting its history.

Although the films have never officially confirmed this idea, Amazon's reboot moment has reignited interest. A codename framework would allow a new Bond to exist without direct continuity conflicts, while also explaining the character's elastic timeline.

So far, neither Amazon nor the creative team has endorsed the theory publicly. Still, its resurgence reflects the appetite for narrative reinvention.

What Happens Next for Bond 26

With development accelerating, industry watchers expect casting clarity within the next year. Callum Turner remains the safest bet in bookmakers' eyes, yet the sustained push for a Black James Bond underscores the franchise's cultural crossroads.

Bond 26 now carries expectations beyond box office performance. It must reassert relevance, balance tradition with progress and introduce a lead who can define the Amazon era.

Whoever ultimately steps into the tuxedo will inherit not just a role, but a symbol that continues to evolve with the world around it.