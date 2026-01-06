BTS have confirmed plans to release their fifth full-length album, marking their first full group comeback since completing mandatory military service. The announcement was shared by BIGHIT MUSIC on 5 January 2026 at 12:00 am KST, and was immediately met with global attention. Titled BTS The 5th Album, the record is scheduled for release on 20 March and will feature 14 tracks.

The album reunites RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook following a military participation hiatus that lasted nearly four years. This will be the group's first album release in three years and nine months.

Creative Process And Message To Fans

BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that all seven members played an active role in shaping the album.

In its official notice, the agency stated that the members were 'deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them'. They also added that the music reflects the emotions and struggles experienced during their time apart.

The album has been described as a message directed at ARMY, acknowledging the long wait during the group's military service. Though no further thematic or musical details have been disclosed at this stage as of yet, the agency framed the project as an expression of gratitude towards fans who remained supportive throughout the hiatus.

Release Schedule And Pre-Orders

Alongside the album reveal, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed key dates for the release cycle. Pre-orders will open from 11:00 am KST on 16 January, giving fans several months to prepare ahead of launch. The agency has not shared information regarding album versions or pricing.

World Tour Confirmation

In addition to the album, BTS have confirmed that a world tour has been planned. While locations and dates remain under wraps for now, the full tour schedule is set to be announced on 14 January 2026 at 12:00 am KST. That confirmation alone has already caused heightened anticipation and an online frenzy among fans worldwide.

The tour will mark BTS's first full group live run since enlistments began in December 2022. Jin was discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, while SUGA completed his service as a social worker in June last year. Their return clears the way for full-scale group promotions once again.

Dua Lipa is rumored to be featured on BTS’ upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/iHdcYmwC88 — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) January 4, 2026

Collaboration Talk Gains Attention

Because of the scale of the project, netizens online have offered many theories on who might be featured on the 14-track album. Dua Lipa has emerged as a popular name among fans, though no official link has been announced. Other names mentioned across online spaces include Kendrick Lamar, Lana del Rey and Justin Bieber. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has not addressed or acknowledged any collaboration rumours.

According to insiders, Justin Bieber will be featured on the next BTS’ album.



- there have been rumors of their collab since 2019. pic.twitter.com/v83PesfX5T — jdb. (@_Jdbiebers) January 5, 2026

In the past, the group has worked with a number of acts both as a full group and on an individual basis. BTS have collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Halsey on 'Boy With Luv', Nicki Minaj on 'Idol', Steve Aoki on remixes such as 'Mic Drop', Lauv on 'Make It Right', Megan Thee Stallion on the 'Butter' remix, and Coldplay on 'My Universe'.

In addition, individual members have worked with other artists, including J-Hope with J. Cole, RM with Wale, and Suga with IU, reflecting collaborations that span pop and hip-hop genres.

Visual Clues And Online Reaction

Ahead of the announcement, a display at Seoul's Sejong Center drew attention from fans.

The installation featured the album logo alongside three circular symbols, imagery previously seen in letters written by the members. Some fans linked the symbols to a sun motif, though no explanation has been provided.

When the announcement went live, the surge of interest briefly crashed Weverse. Fans reported difficulty accessing the platform as they tried to view the news. As of now, services have resumed, with attention shifting to the upcoming tour reveal and album release.