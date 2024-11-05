What began as a single eye clinic in Istanbul has evolved into a global leader in ophthalmology. Founded in 1996, Dünyagöz Hospital Group has grown into a key player in international health tourism, now managing 31 centers worldwide and delivering high-quality eye care to patients from 167 countries.

Vahit Kapıcıoğlu, Vice Chairman of the Board at Dünyagöz Hospitals Group, recently shared insights into the group's journey from local to global success in under three decades.

A Clear Vision For Growth

Dünyagöz Hospital Group has always maintained a clear vision. "From day one, our mission was to provide the best possible eye care," says Kapıcıoğlu. As the group expanded, it recognized its mission's global potential. Today, Dünyagöz's international reach extends from Germany to Azerbaijan, with key clinics in locations such as the Netherlands. Each year, about 120,000 international patients visit their clinics, attracted by Dünyagöz's advanced treatments and technology. Many seek specialized surgeries—such as advanced retinal procedures, cataract surgeries, and laser vision correction—that may not be accessible in their home countries.

Innovation At The Core

A commitment to innovation has been a driving force behind Dünyagöz's success. The group continuously invests in the latest technologies, staying at the forefront of an ever-evolving field. Dünyagöz was among the first in Türkiye to implement femtosecond laser surgery for cataracts and to offer multifocal intraocular lenses, both now standard in their clinics. Their operating rooms feature advanced Laminar Flow technology to maintain sterile and safe environments for surgery. "It's not just about the tools; it's about how we use them to improve patient outcomes," says Kapıcıoğlu.

A Team Of Experts

The numbers behind Dünyagöz Hospital Group are impressive. With over 350 specialist eye doctors and professors and a medical team of more than 3,500 healthcare professionals, they handle approximately 8,000 outpatient visits and perform 1,000 surgeries daily.

The group's expertise spans 29 ophthalmology subspecialties, covering everything from pediatric eye care to bionic eye implants. Their holistic approach includes health check-ups during eye exams, identifying not only ocular conditions but also systemic issues such as diabetes and hypertension.

Putting Patients First

Dünyagöz's commitment to patient care is evident in its multilingual call center, which fields up to 10,000 calls daily. This service enables patients worldwide to easily book appointments, ask questions, and obtain information in their preferred language. The group also leverages online platforms and mobile apps to help patients manage their care, track appointments, and receive reminders, making the entire experience seamless and stress-free.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Dünyagöz has ambitious plans for continued international expansion, with a strong emphasis on research and development. Kapıcıoğlu notes, "We want to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in eye care." Dünyagöz Hospital Group is emerging as a global force in eye health, showcasing Turkish innovation in healthcare on the world stage.