Juventus FC ended Inter Milan's unbeaten run in this season's Serie A campaign, as the visitors won 2-1 at the San Siro in Milan. After winning the game, Juventus is now leading the Serie A points table with 19 points in 7 matches. Juve also maintained their unbeaten run after securing a tense win in the 173rd Italian Derby.

The game turned out to be an absolute thriller and the match saw almost everything a football fan could have wished for. From handballs to penalties and even Ronaldo's goal (off-side), spectators at the San Siro bore witness to a football treat. It was Paulo Dybala who won the hearts of the Juve supporters. His blitzkrieg shot sealed the first goal for the visitors in the 4th minute. His goal set the early tone for the match.

In the 18th minute, Inter was offered a penalty courtesy of a handball in the opponents' box. Lautaro Martinez didn't fail to convert the opportunity into a goal. Martinez also had more chances in the latter part of the game, but the footballer failed to convert, as Juve's defence stopped him from moving freely.

It was Gonzalo Higuain's comeback match for Juventus and he proved his mettle by scoring an impressive goal. His perfectly executed shot reminded the football fans at San Siro about what the Argentine is capable of. It was the Argentine's goal that decided the fate of the match, with Juventus maintaining the lead from the 80th minute.

The derby was truly fast and furious, with shots being thrown fiercely from both ends. Cristiano Ronaldo did his part, as his most discussed on-field partnership with Dybala brought positive results for the visitors. The Portuguese hit the crossbar moments after Dybala scored the opener. Later, Ronaldo put the ball into the opponent's net. However, the goal was denied, given that Dybala was clearly in an offside position.

By the end of the match, Inter Milan dropped to number two in the Serie A table. They now have 18 points after playing 7 matches, and are just 1 point behind Juventus.