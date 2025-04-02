Updated on 2 April to include X post with screenshot of Snapchat post.

Mary Kate Cornett, an 18-year-old student at the University of Mississippi, has spoken out publicly for the first time since a false and unsubstantiated rumour involving her went viral in February. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Cornett revealed that the fallout from the rumour has severely disrupted her life and wellbeing.

'I would like people to be held accountable for what they've done,' she said. 'You're ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I'm so anxious about what's going to happen for the rest of my life.'

What Was The Rumour About?

The rumour at the centre of the controversy alleged that Cornett had engaged in a sexual relationship with her boyfriend Evan Solis's father, Erik Solis. According to Evie Magazine, the rumour began circulating on social media following the appearance of a screenshot from Snapchat that claimed Cornett had accompanied Erik Solis to a basketball game, had drinks with him, and eventually 'hooked up'. The original message was phrased in a gossipy and inconsistent manner, raising doubts about its authenticity—but it went viral nonetheless, quickly gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter).

As the online mob swelled, users began creating memes, cryptocurrency tokens, and parody content based on the rumour. A second message then surfaced, offering a darker version of events, claiming Cornett was allegedly assaulted by Erik Solis after he got her intoxicated and took her to his house instead of home. That version, too, remained unverified.

Evan Solis, Cornett's boyfriend, later broke his silence via Instagram, calling the allegations 'unequivocally false' and defending both Cornett and his father. 'He is wholly innocent and being unfairly slandered with no opportunity to speak on his own behalf prior to these horrendously false statements,' he wrote.

WOMAN SLEPT WITH BOYFRIEND'S DAD, AND HE DIDN'T BREAK UP WITH HER?



University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornett allegedly had s*x with boyfriend's dad Erik Solis, according a viral screenshot of Snapchat message.



According to the Snapchat message, Cornett finished her… pic.twitter.com/zTxtHA5TNn — keneci News (@Kenecifeed) February 26, 2025

Harassment, Doxxing And Relocation

According to Yahoo News, the rumour led to widespread harassment both online and on campus. Cornett reported receiving vile and sexist messages after her personal phone number was shared on the internet. Strangers allegedly left threatening notes under her dorm room door and even took her photo without permission. As a result, she moved into emergency accommodation, removed her name from her dorm, and transitioned to online classes for safety.

A police report obtained by TMZ and cited by the New York Post revealed that Cornett first learned of the rumour while at a salon in Oxford, Mississippi. She raced to her boyfriend Evan Solis's home after discovering the false claim. Cornett reported that she was the victim of cyberstalking and harassment, prompting her parents, Leslie and Justin Cornett, to travel from Houston to support her.

'We felt absolutely helpless,' Justin told TMZ, while Leslie added that their daughter was treated 'like she wasn't a human being' online.

Cornett later wrote in a GoFundMe statement that she had filed reports with University of Mississippi campus police, local police, and the FBI. She described herself as 'the victim of a deliberate and coordinated cyber attack spreading categorically false and defamatory information'. She also alleged that edited screenshots, AI-generated videos, and manipulated photographs were used to harass her online, and that thousands of fake accounts had shared the content.

McAfee, ESPN And Legal Threats

Cornett has said she intends to pursue legal action against ESPN and Pat McAfee, whose popular talk show allegedly played a major role in amplifying the rumour. In a 26 February episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee and his co-hosts discussed the false claim, while repeatedly using the word 'allegedly' and not naming Cornett directly. However, Cornett maintains that this contributed significantly to her public shaming and emotional trauma.

As reported by People, McAfee referenced the rumour during a two-minute segment that aired to millions of viewers. The Athletic also reported that two personalities affiliated with Barstool Sports shared the rumour on their social media platforms, increasing its visibility. Cornett has stated that none of the media figures involved reached out for comment prior to airing or sharing the claims.

ESPN declined to comment when contacted by People on 1 April.

Family Launches GoFundMe For Victims Of Doxxing

Cornett's father, Justin, has taken steps to support others experiencing similar abuse by launching a GoFundMe campaign for victims of cyberattacks and public doxxing. The fundraiser, which includes a message from Mary Kate herself, pledges to donate 100% of proceeds to assist other victims in defending themselves legally and emotionally.

'The only way I could describe it is it's like you're walking with your daughter on the street, holding her hand, and a car mirror snags her shirt and starts dragging her down the road,' Justin told The Athletic. 'And all you can do is watch. You can't catch the car. You can't stop it from happening. You just have to sit there and watch your kid be destroyed.'

Investigation Ongoing As Family Considers Legal Action

A lawyer representing the Cornett family has stated that they are 'pursuing all available options', including litigation. The Oxford Police Department confirmed to People that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, though they declined to provide further comment.

Despite the trauma she has endured, Cornett and her family hope their experience can lead to increased awareness and justice for victims of online harassment. Her story highlights the growing consequences for media figures and platforms in an era where digital speech leaves permanent records—and can cause real-world harm.

Cornett's story has drawn comparisons to past controversies involving high-profile broadcasters. In a reflection published by The Athletic, journalist Andrew Marchand noted how the McAfee incident echoes the downfall of shock jock Don Imus in 2007, who lost his platform after making derogatory remarks on air. The difference now, Marchand points out, is that 'there are receipts, and possibly consequences.'

While McAfee's loyal fanbase may view his comments as entertainment or satire, Cornett insists the fallout is all too real. Her ordeal serves as a warning to content creators across platforms: accountability in the digital age is no longer optional.