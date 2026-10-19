A Catholic priest was killed after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Ecuador, prompting one commenter to ask, 'If God exists, why does this happen?' Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was celebrating Mass at Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil on 17 October 2026 when the crucifix struck him.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death. Reactions on X questioned God's role in suffering, suggested divine judgement or rejected the idea that the death proved wrongdoing.

Crucifix Falls on Priest During Livestreamed Mass

Footage circulated online, and worshippers reportedly called for an ambulance after the crucifix struck Sánchez Molinari.

Murió el padre Patricio Sánchez en plena misa en la iglesia Perpetuo Socorro de Guayaquil tras aplastarle la cabeza una enorme cruz.



👇 https://t.co/LjbD44j0xk pic.twitter.com/z45k9irUHX — El Blog del Narco (@narcoblogger) October 18, 2026

The cause of the crucifix's fall has not been established in reports reviewed. One commenter questioned whether the structure had been properly secured, but the remark does not establish faulty installation or negligence.

Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reported that Sánchez Molinari spoke during his final Mass about not allowing work, money and everyday worries to consume life. He emphasised making time for God and loved ones. His remarks centred on balancing spiritual commitments with everyday pressures, a message that drew renewed attention after the unexpected accident. The timing does not establish a supernatural connection.

Archdiocese Confirms Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari's Death

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Sánchez Molinari's death and expressed condolences. He belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Redemptorists.

According to El Universo, Sánchez Molinari was born in Cuenca in 1973 and previously served in San Lorenzo de Vinces before his appointment in Guayaquil. His priesthood anniversary was recognised on 16 October, one day before the fatal incident.

'If God Exists, Why Does This Happen?'

Comments shared on X reflected differing views about faith, divine judgement and suffering.

Richard Alba questioned how the tragedy could be reconciled with belief in God, writing, 'If God exists, why does this happen?' in the English translation of the Spanish comment.

Flor suggested that the priest had committed a sin that God did not forgive him for. This was the commenter's opinion, not an established explanation for the death.

Another commenter, diegogarnez, rejected the idea that a person's death necessarily reflected their moral standing.

'Someone can be a good person and still die because of life's random twists. Not everything happens because you've done something wrong', the commenter wrote in the English translation displayed on X.

The comments reflect competing views on faith, divine judgement and whether death reflects moral worth.

Markus Zenin focused on the physical cause, writing, 'A piece of plaster killed him'.

Questions Remain About the Falling Crucifix

Another commenter questioned the structure's installation, writing, 'God forgive me, but that cross should have been bolted to the wall with screws'.

The comment raised a safety concern but does not prove improper installation. The cause remains unconfirmed.

The incident prompted individual online reactions about the accident and its religious significance. Together, the posts show disagreement online but cannot establish how common these interpretations are among believers or the wider Ecuadorian public.