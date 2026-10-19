'One day, all of us here will also die' were among the last words spoken by an Ecuadorian priest before he was fatally struck by a falling crucifix during a livestreamed Mass, prompting a wave of stunned and emotional reactions online.

Father Patricio Sánchez Molinari had been reflecting on mortality and the time people spend with God and loved ones moments before the incident, with some viewers later describing his remarks as 'almost prophetic.'

'Almost Prophetic' Final Words Before Tragedy

Sánchez Molinari, who served at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil, was reflecting on the fleeting nature of life during the Mass on Saturday, 17 October.

'One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,' he told the congregation, according to a translation of his sermon reported by the New York Post.

He urged parishioners to value the time they spend with God and their loved ones over time devoted to less meaningful things.

The timing of his remarks struck a chord with social media users following news of the Ecuador priest's death.

One Threads user described the words as 'almost prophetic,' adding that they questioned 'the time we waste on the vain.'

The comment highlighted the unsettling coincidence between the priest's message about mortality and the fatal accident that followed.

Livestream Footage Leaves Viewers Disturbed

Other reactions focused on the disturbing footage of the incident, which was captured during the livestreamed service.

One Threads commenter described the scene as 'straight out of a horror movie.'

Another viewer expressed distress after watching the footage, saying they had noticed what appeared to be movement in the crucifix shortly before it fell.

'My heart sank knowing it was real,' the commenter wrote, adding that they had previously seen the video without a blur covering the impact.

Reactions Spark Debate Over Faith and Meaning

The death also prompted a debate about religion and what, if anything, the circumstances meant for people's beliefs.

One Threads user argued that the incident raised questions about hostility towards spirituality and referred to the Christian belief that followers may face persecution because of their faith.

Others took a more sceptical view. One commenter asked, 'Do people still need more evidence that god does not exist?'

Another responded: 'literally evidence that he exists.'

The comments revealed a divide over faith, with some questioning religious belief while others argued the incident supported it.

What Happened at the Church in Guayaquil?

Sánchez Molinari was leading Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil when the large crucifix hanging behind him detached from the wall and struck him.

The congregation could be heard reacting in panic as people rushed to help him and call an ambulance. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil later confirmed his death in an official statement.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil and the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer held memorial Eucharistic celebrations for Sánchez Molinari at the church on Sunday, 18 October.

While the cause of the crucifix falling was not publicly explained, the timing of the accident and the priest's sermon have continued to draw attention online.

For some viewers, his words became an unsettling coincidence; for others, the tragedy raised questions about faith itself. The reactions reflect the different ways people have tried to make sense of a death that occurred moments after a sermon about life's brevity.