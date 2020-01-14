Shortly after landing at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, a group of tourists from the United Kingdom met a horrible accident. The van they were in crashed into the barricade on the side of the road. Three of the accident victims were reportedly in critical condition while the others also required medical attention for their injuries. An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the crash.

Thai emergency services tended to the injured group of tourists at around 10:30 am (local time) after the Toyota vehicle they were in rammed into a barricade. The group of tourists had hired the vehicle to take them from the airport to Pattaya after they landed. Their holiday got derailed when their vehicle lost control and hit the central barricade on the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway.

Thanakorn To-iam, the 53-year-old driver of the mini-van, suffered injuries to his right leg and nose. He was rushed to the hospital to get treatment for his injuries. Once To-iam was tended to by the medical team, the police questioned him about the incident.

The injured driver told the police that the vehicle's rear left tyre had burst suddenly, which caused him to lose control. The vehicle then dashed against the central barricade of the motorway. Sawang Boriboon Foundation, which offers emergency service, shared the information that three of the victims were in critical condition and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital. The organisation also confirmed that the group had been travelling together from the UK.

The Mirror reported that Captain Nakhonrat Nontseelard of the Pattaya Police stated that evidence supports the driver's claims that the vehicle lost control due to the tyre bursting. At the same time, the police will be interviewing the victims of the crash, checking the vehicle, and reviewing the dash-camera footage. The investigation might prove that the driver's speeding resulted in the crash or other factors led to the incident.

The names of the British tourists have not been released.