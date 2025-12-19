A Republican congressman aligned with Donald Trump has sparked online confusion after claiming he could 'out-twerk' rapper Nicki Minaj during a bizarre social media exchange. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee lawmaker and outspoken MAGA supporter, made the comments on X while interacting with posts involving the 'Super Bass' artist, quickly drawing widespread attention and ridicule.

The exchange began when Burchett tagged Minaj in a light-hearted post about a missed opportunity to perform a Christmas duet. The interaction took a stranger turn when the Gays for Trump X account replied with a GIF from Minaj's 'Anaconda' video, asking whether the congressman could twerk. Burchett responded by claiming he could, adding that he was 'gifted' but too modest to boast. When another user suggested he could out-twerk Minaj, Burchett doubled down, replying that his ability was 'uncanny'.

I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it. https://t.co/MuvzFw0Vtj — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

The episode comes amid Nicki Minaj's increasingly visible support for Donald Trump and his administration. In recent months, the rapper has echoed conservative talking points, praised Trump's stance on religious persecution and appeared at a US Mission to the United Nations panel.