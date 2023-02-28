Esther Crawford, the director of product development at Twitter, who was one of few managers not fired by Elon Musk after he took over the platform, has finally been let go.

Crawford confirmed the development in a Twitter post. She even had a lesson for people.

"The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos," the former product head said in a tweet.

Crawford was the head of various projects at the social media platform, including the company's Blue with verification subscription.

It must also be noted that she was not the only one fired in the company's latest round of layoffs. According to a New York Times report, as many as 200 people have been let go in the latest round of job cuts.

The layoffs took place on Saturday night and included product managers, data scientists, and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability. Musk fired half of the company's 7,500 staff soon after taking over Twitter in November last year. The move was one of several steps taken by Musk in an attempt to cut costs.

Several former employees claimed that they were not even formally informed about it. Some of them claimed that they were locked out of their work e-mail without any advance notification.

Musk recently said that Twitter is not making any money and that he bought the "world's largest non-profit." He made the revelation in a Twitter post, which has now gone viral on the internet. "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44B lol," he wrote.

He bought Twitter last year for $44 billion. Though the billionaire tried to back out of his impulsive bid that reportedly stemmed from a "420" weed joke, he could not back out of their agreement, and Musk was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.

In October last year, Musk closed the deal for Twitter with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment. Tesla stock also took a big hit when the company's investors started dumping their shares after witnessing Elon Musk's problematic business choices as Twitter's CEO.