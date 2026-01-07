A simple calendar question sparked a wider debate about artificial intelligence accuracy after Google's Gemini made a basic error about the year. The incident unfolded on X in early January 2026, where users quickly shared and mocked the response.

Elon Musk, the head of xAI and owner of the platform, stepped in with a brief remark suggesting improvement. His comment drew attention because his own chatbot, Grok, has faced similar problems.

The exchange highlights growing scrutiny over AI tools that are increasingly presented as reliable sources of information.

Gemini Mistakes 2026 for Next Year

The issue began when an X user asked Google's AI overview a straightforward question: 'is it 2027 next year.' Gemini replied that 2026 is next year and that 2027 would follow after, adding that 2027 would be a common year starting on a Friday under the Gregorian calendar. The response was incorrect and quickly circulated on X and Reddit.

2026 is not working great for Google 😑 pic.twitter.com/KZlpqkwko3 — X Freeze (@XFreeze) January 6, 2026

Users reacted with criticism and humour as screenshots spread across social media. CyberMetal Records said, 'Man google is falling apart. Their Gemini AI is so filter and cold that it is useless for average person.' Global Index added, 'Google is biased,' while I Love America News claimed, 'Google hates western culture.'

Others treated the error lightly. Brew joked, 'It's still a little hungover from New years,' and Unracked wrote, 'Google still on holiday let her be.' As engagement grew, the viral moment reached Musk, prompting his public response.

Musk Suggests Improvements Despite Grok Making the Same Mistake

Elon Musk reacted to the Gemini blunder with a short comment, saying there was 'Room for improvement.' The remark was shared by ToolFolio, which wrote, 'Elon said 'Room for improvement' lmao.' While brief, the response sparked fresh debate about credibility in AI systems.

Room for improvement https://t.co/a94mHvPBQf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2026

Reactions varied across X. Joey said, 'There's always room for improvement. Let's get it,' while aka mocked broader concerns by saying, 'And people are afraid of losing their jobs to AI.'

Others questioned Musk's position. Learning Crypto commented, 'Aren't people making Cheese Pizza with Grok? Perhaps that's more important to fix.' At the same time, supporters highlighted Grok's strengths. Doge Tipping argued, 'Grok is the only AI having real time data.'

Grok's Mistake Follows xAI Billion-Dollar Funding

The renewed focus on Grok comes shortly after xAI secured major financial backing. On 7 January 2026, the company announced it had raised $20 billion (£15 billion) in an upsized Series E funding round, surpassing its initial $15 billion (£11.13 billion) target. Investors included Fidelity, Valor, Stepstone, Baron, Qatar Investment Authority, MGX, and the investment arms of Nvidia and Cisco.

xAI said the funding would support infrastructure expansion, research, and hiring. The company also highlighted progress made in 2025, including the launch of the Grok 4 series, voice mode, and the Grok Imagine image tool, alongside deeper integration with X for real-time insights.

Should Investors Trust Grok?

The Gemini error and Grok's own missteps have renewed questions about trust in AI systems backed by large investments. DelayedBalloon warned, 'Imagine all the mistakes people believe are real from llms,' while zenoslayer said, 'This is why I don't trust a word AI says.'

Despite this, the scale of xAI's funding suggests continued confidence from investors. The contrast between public criticism and financial backing shows the challenge facing AI developers as they balance rapid growth with reliability and public trust.