Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's aerospace company, SpaceX, has transferred approximately 1,215 bitcoins—worth over $133 million (£99.8 million)—to new wallet addresses. The transactions occurred on Friday, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

This is not an isolated event. Earlier last week, SpaceX moved a similar amount of Bitcoin, but those transfers were made to wallets it controls. The latest activity suggests a strategic move rather than a sale or liquidation.

Details of the Recent Transfers

Arkham Intelligence reported on X (formerly Twitter): 'SpaceX just moved funds totalling $133.7 million. They transferred 300 BTC ($33M) and 915 BTC ($100.7M) to new wallets.

The recent transfers were made to crypto wallets that are not currently labelled as belonging to SpaceX. As of now, the company's total Bitcoin holdings stand at approximately 7,539 BTC, valued at over $871 million (£653.9 million). In comparison, SpaceX held over 25,000 BTC in 2022, according to blockchain data linked to Musk's company.

Historical Context and Portfolio Changes

SpaceX significantly reduced its Bitcoin holdings in 2022—by around 70%—amid the market volatility caused by the Terra-Luna collapse and FTX's insolvency. Since then, the company has not added to its Bitcoin reserves, according to Arkham Intelligence.

Interestingly, SpaceX re-emerged on-chain in early 2025, consolidating some of its BTC holdings. While the reasons behind the recent transfers are not immediately clear, they represent the most active Bitcoin trading activity for the company since July this year.

Experts' Take: Reorganisation, Not Selling

Industry analysts suggest that these transfers are part of an internal reorganisation rather than an imminent sale of assets. Some believe Musk's company is consolidating its holdings—moving Bitcoin from older wallets into newer, more secure addresses.

Crypto analyst Aunt Ai commented on X that the recent transfer is likely a wallet reorganisation. For example, a July transfer was later linked to a Coinbase Prime custody address, indicating strategic management of the company's crypto assets.

Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings and Market Activity

Tesla, another Musk-led company, maintains a significant Bitcoin portfolio of approximately 11,509 BTC—worth over a billion dollars. In early 2025, Tesla revalued its holdings based on new accounting standards, recording over $600 million (£450.5 million) in quarterly profits as Bitcoin prices surged following President Donald Trump's election.

Since moving nearly $765 million (£574.6 million) worth of Bitcoin to new wallets in October 2024, Tesla has not reported further on-chain activity. Currently, Bitcoin prices hover around $114,950 (£86,309), up 3.5% over the past week.

SpaceX and the Future of Space Commerce

Earlier this year, crypto billionaire Jed McCaleb's aerospace startup Vast collaborated with SpaceX to develop the first privately built space station. McCaleb, co-founder of Ripple Labs, plans to invest around $1 billion (£750.8 million)—mostly in XRP tokens—towards this ambitious project. With NASA's International Space Station set for decommissioning by 2030, private ventures like this could reshape space exploration.

McCaleb expressed optimism about humanity's future off Earth: 'It's super important that people take this leap from where we are today to this potential world where there's a lot of people living off the Earth,' he told Bloomberg.

