Eminem has drawn criticism on Instagram after appearing on Kid Rock's recent Christian album, with a Salon commentary warning the collaboration risks 'irreparable reputational damage'.

The track, 'Heal My Faith', appears on Halfway 2 Jesus and reunites two musicians with longstanding ties to Detroit. Their friendship predates a public political divide over Donald Trump, whom Kid Rock supports and whom Eminem has previously criticised.

The warning concerns a possible reputational cost, rather than an established finding about Eminem's career.

The objections focus on whether a longstanding friendship can be separated from its political associations.

Eminem Fans Question Political Compromise

Instagram commenters quoted by Salon objected to the recording on grounds beyond the music. One user told Eminem it was acceptable to end a friendship 'over moral differences.' Another suggested his previous boundary against Trump supporters had been 'brushed back into the beach.'

Another commenter described neutrality as 'choosing a side.' The remarks challenged the idea that setting aside political disagreement would be received simply as an expression of friendship. They cite examples of discontent without showing how widely those views are shared.

The objections also echo Eminem's earlier stance. At the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, he attacked Trump in a freestyle, including a line about dropping an 'awfully hot coffee pot' on him. He also told Trump supporters to choose between supporting the president and supporting him.

Kid Rock, meanwhile, has performed at events associated with Trump's Make America Great Again movement. The dispute concerns both public alignment and the personal relationship Eminem describes in his verse.

Shared Detroit History Shapes Eminem's Verse

The song combines choirs, electric guitar sounds and pounding drums with an appeal to love others. Eminem's contribution turns that general theme towards a specific personal relationship.

Eminem devotes much of his appearance on 'Heal My Faith' to the pair's shared past. He describes their connections in Detroit's music scene and recalls an early CD release party that the more established Kid Rock attended to support his emerging career.

The verse presents that friendship as the basis for their reunion. It emphasises encounters and support dating back years, before turning to religion and common ground in its closing lines.

'Liberal and evangelical can agree,' he raps. 'It's God first, home of the free.' Kid Rock told Billboard he didn't intend to 'drag [Eminem] into my political world'.

Tate McRae's Duet Provides a Parallel for Eminem

The criticism parallels the scrutiny Tate McRae faces over 'What I Want', her collaboration with country singer Morgan Wallen. Questions about that recording have similarly followed the pop singer beyond the music itself.

Wallen has not explicitly identified himself as a MAGA supporter, but his history includes being filmed using a racial slur. The comparison concerns how a collaborator's public image can become part of the questions directed at an artist.

'It's crazy to think that one song could define a whole person,' McRae told W Magazine. 'There are many aspects of my personality that three-quarters of my audience has no idea about. You hope one day you figure out a way to show all aspects of it.'

Fans and interviewers have continued questioning McRae about 'What I Want' more than a year after its release.