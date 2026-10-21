Prominent podcast supporters of Donald Trump have suffered double-digit favourability declines among young men in the United States during his current term as former backers question his war with Iran.

Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and This Past Weekend with Theo Von during the 2024 campaign, seeking support from economically disaffected young white voters. Kamala Harris struggled to gain ground with those voters, whose support helped him return to the White House.

A polling expert interviewed for the report identified the Iran war as a turning point for young men who backed Trump. The conflict had damaged the economy and breached key policy promises that distinguished his campaign from Harris's. That assessment links the foreign policy dispute to the economic frustrations behind Trump's appeal to those voters.

Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate and Joe Rogan are among the figures whose approval has fallen. The reported declines concern favourability, rather than documented losses in listeners or subscribers.

Their criticism ranges from disappointment over unfulfilled promises to regret about their own involvement in his campaign.

Donald Trump's Iran War Tests Campaign Alliances

Carlson's favourability among young men has fallen by 12 points over the past year. The former Fox News host interviewed and endorsed Trump during the campaign after the broadcaster dismissed him in 2023.

He began reconsidering his role in Trump's election victory immediately after the president launched the war with Iran, expressing regret about the influence he had exercised.

'I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,' Carlson stated. 'We'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people.'

Joe Rogan Questions Donald Trump's Pledges

Rogan has also questioned whether the administration has delivered what its supporters expected. During a podcast conversation with actor Michael Douglas, he focused on Trump's promise to avoid war.

'What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real,' Rogan stated. 'Like one of them was 'No wars'... That wasn't real.'

Young men make up the majority of Rogan's audience, and his approval among them is 11 points lower than when Trump was elected in 2024.

Despite supporting Trump in 2024, Rogan has portrayed himself as an independent 'free-thinker'. He continues to reject the suggestion that Democrats offered a better alternative, even as his comments about the current White House have become largely critical.

Young Men Look Beyond Donald Trump's Supporters

Theo Von addressed the war's practical consequences in an April episode of his podcast, asking what working Americans stand to gain ahead of the midterm elections.

'Besides the war, the industrial war complex, what American... what guy who's trying to take care of his family or a single mother who's a nurse who's going to work and has to get home and get to her kid's ballgame... What farmer is this helping? What regular person is this helping? I just don't know. I don't understand.'

The shift is also apparent in the political figures attracting these young men. Puck's reporting identifies growing favour for Senator Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani among those who wanted less 'wokeness' and scolding in 2024.