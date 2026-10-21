Sneako has accused Elon Musk of laying the foundations for a 'New World Order' after Donald Trump praised his pledge to give SpaceX shares to children across the United States.

Musk had promised one share from his own holding to every child in America, with the donation planned for the following year. Trump later said the shares would reach children through Trump Accounts, an investment scheme offering tax-deferred benefits.

'A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, @ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS! This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS,' Trump wrote.

Sneako Questions Elon Musk's Influence

The streamer responded by questioning Musk's intentions and suggesting that enthusiasm for his companies could leave people vulnerable to technological control.

'Elon Musk is laying the groundwork today for the New World Order of tomorrow,' Sneako wrote. He mocked enthusiasm for SpaceX and Tesla before predicting that people would accept Neuralink implants and become 'AI slaves'.

His comments linked the proposed donation to a prediction about artificial intelligence and brain-computer interfaces. The quoted post offered no evidence connecting the share pledge to that scenario, and neither Musk's statement nor Trump's response mentioned a Neuralink requirement for recipients.

What Elon Musk Promised Children

Musk outlined his offer on X, presenting it as the beginning of further donations from his personal SpaceX holding.

'Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,' Musk wrote.

The statement describes a future gift. It does not establish that any shares have already reached children, while the reference to further donations leaves their size and timing unspecified.

US Census Bureau estimates put the number of children in America at about 73 million. That figure indicates the scale of Musk's promise, although the distribution arrangements have yet to be clarified.

Elon Musk is laying the groundwork today for the New World Order of tomorrow and all of you retard skin worshipping goyim empower it because they jingle keys. "Woah rocketship! Spinny tesla!" He will put neuralink in your head and you will say yes master. You be good AI slave. https://t.co/oEEyK798cY — SNEAKO (@sneako) October 20, 2026

Unresolved Details Surround Elon Musk's Distribution Plan

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred investment accounts designed to help children build assets. Qualifying children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 are eligible for a one-off contribution from the US government.

New US Treasury Department rules also permit qualifying stock donations to Trump Accounts through approved arrangements, with potential tax benefits for donors.

The government payment and Musk's proposed stock gift are separate contributions. The birth dates cited for the payment do not clarify eligibility for donated shares or explain how his pledge would reach every child.

Musk's proposal followed an announcement from artificial intelligence company Anthropic, which aimed to allocate 5% of its shares to a public benefit fund. The company could allocate additional shares as it grew, at its board's discretion.

The fund was intended for charitable purposes and initiatives addressing the effects of artificial intelligence on society. Anthropic's proposal involved a fund, while Musk described direct gifts of his own company shares to children.

Trump identified the accounts as the route for those gifts, but the reporting does not explain what families would need to do to receive a SpaceX share.