Cancer is still one of the world's most feared diseases, tragically affecting millions of lives through diagnosis, treatment and the long road to recovery. A new social media viral post has centred on a treatment claimed to 'destroy cancer without a single cut' using extreme cold guided by MRI.

Moreover, this post describes patients walking into a hospital, watching the procedure under real-time imaging, and walking out the same day with no stitches, no pain and no scars. The excitement and virality are understandable. The idea that cancer could be eradicated in a matter of hours with minimal discomfort challenges everything we have come to expect from surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

However, as compelling as these new theories are, they deserve a closer critical look. The reality is that MRI-guided cryoablation, the procedure that forms the basis of this viral theory, is an advanced treatment that shows real promise when used in carefully selected cases. But is it really a one-stop solution for cancer?

MRI-Guided Cryoablation Explained

Now, the treatment described in the viral post is MRI-guided cryoablation, a targeted tumour destruction technique that uses extreme cold to kill cancer cells.

❄️ This MRI Can Destroy Cancer Without a Single Cut ❄️



In Sydney, doctors are using one of the most advanced cancer treatments on Earth — MRI-guided cryoablation.



Here’s how it works: a tiny probe is guided directly into the tumour using real-time MRI imaging, and the tumour is… pic.twitter.com/YO4AktnVS5 — Shining Science (@ShiningScience) January 14, 2026

So, the procedure involves inserting thin probes directly into the tumour under magnetic resonance imaging guidance. After that, the probes deliver extremely cold gases that freeze the surrounding tissue, destroying cancer cells in the targeted area while sparing much of the adjacent healthy tissue. Real-time MRI imaging allows clinicians to watch probe placement and the freezing process more accurately than older methods, such as ultrasound or CT guidance.

Also, according to clinical sources, cryoablation is minimally invasive and is usually used when traditional open surgery is not a suitable option. Some reports note that it can treat a variety of cancers, including bone, breast, kidney, liver, lung and prostate, and that it is usually recommended when patients cannot undergo major surgery due to age, frailty or the location of the tumour.

In the procedure, a bunch of freeze-thaw cycles causes ice crystals to form within the cells, rupturing cell membranes and leading to cell death. It does not rely on cuts that require stitches, and for many patients, the recovery period is considerably shorter than for open surgical treatments.

Moreover, in Australia, for example, public hospitals such as Liverpool Hospital have introduced MRI-guided cryoablation as part of their cancer care offerings, showing how this technology is moving into mainstream clinical practice.

Fact Checking the Hype: What the Evidence Really Shows

Now, despite the convincing language in the viral tweet, it is important to temper expectations with what current research actually shows. MRI-guided cryoablation is not the end of cancer, and it does not work for every patient or every type of tumour. Instead, it is a specialised treatment with specific indications and limitations supported by clinical evidence.

Moreover, research into the safety and efficacy of MRI-guided cryoablation has been positive in certain contexts, especially for small renal cancers. One study found that in patients with early-stage kidney tumours, the technique resulted in excellent local control and survival outcomes, with low complication rates over long-term follow-up. Another reported analysis showed three-year cancer specific survival rates of 100% for patients treated for intraparenchymal renal cancer, with only minor complications in a minority of cases.

However, cryoablation is not without risks, as with any procedure. Complications can include damage to nearby organs, bleeding, infection and in rare cases, serious conditions like cryoreaction or cryoshock. These risks, while uncommon, show that the procedure is medical and not without consequence. Moreover, MRI-guided procedures often take longer and require specialised equipment and expertise, which are not universally available.

Furthermore, even in promising scenarios such as early-stage breast cancer, while some early studies show strong local tumour control and cosmetic outcomes, these results do not yet replace established standard therapies. Larger, randomised trials are needed to confirm long-term benefits across larger patient groups.