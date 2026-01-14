Apple just kicked off ChatGPT and got all cosy with rival Google, and it will have consequences. Yes, Apple's decision to partner with Google rather than OpenAI for its new Siri assistant is one of the biggest changes in AI and technology.

Indeed, after many months of rumours, Apple has confirmed that it will integrate Google's Gemini AI models into Siri and its full 'Apple Intelligence' features instead of taking its relationship with OpenAI's ChatGPT to the next level. This is shocking because it gives a strong vote of confidence in Google's AI technology at a time when ChatGPT has become one of the most widely used AI models worldwide.

So, Apple users will soon see a smarter, more capable Siri that can better understand their questions, draw on personal data for context, and deliver better results. That change will be powered by Google's AI rather than OpenAI's, and it could become a major disadvantage for the ChatGPT maker.

The Partnership Between Apple and Google

Now, it's not news that the relationship between Apple and Google has always been one of rivalry (with Google on the Android platform), but also mixed with cooperation. Moreover, for many years, Google has paid Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine on iPhones, giving it a guaranteed route to billions of users worldwide.

That financial arrangement probably set the groundwork for more technical collaboration, and now Apple has taken the shocking step of relying on Google's top-tier AI models to power the next generation of Siri.

Just a short while ago, both companies announced a multi-year deal that places Google's Gemini models as the source of Siri's underlying intelligence and future 'Apple Intelligence' features. The deal is seemingly part of Apple's trial to deliver a much more capable digital assistant, addressing widespread criticism that Siri had fallen behind competitors such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Joint Statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a… — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 12, 2026

Furthermore, the new integration goes far beyond simple search queries, as Apple plans to use Google's AI to provide contextual understanding, improved natural-language responses, and better handling of personal information in a way that aligns with Apple's privacy-focused brand.

To maintain privacy, Apple has reportedly said that user data will either be processed on the device itself or routed through Apple's 'Private Cloud Compute' infrastructure before any interaction with Google's systems, planning to prevent personal data from being exposed to Google's servers. This method would help Apple to leverage Google's AI technology without sacrificing the privacy protections that are super important to its marketing and user trust.

Also, Google's position as an infrastructure powerhouse was a big reported factor in Apple's choice. By owning both the AI model and the cloud infrastructure supporting it, Google gives Apple a stable, scalable solution that can run Siri on billions of devices without the risk of unreliable performance or lag during peak usage.

Why OpenAI Emerges as the Biggest Loser

Importantly, while OpenAI remains integrated into Apple's ecosystem for optional ChatGPT queries, it has been relegated from the central position many expected it to hold. One report describes OpenAI as the 'biggest loser' in this new arrangement because Apple chose not to base its most important AI feature on ChatGPT's technology, despite earlier collaboration.

OpenAI's ChatGPT integration again remains available as an optional tool for more complicated or specific requests, but Apple clearly prioritised Google's Gemini for the heavy lifting.

Yes, this is a giant setback for OpenAI on multiple levels. First, it deprives the company of a partnership with one of the most influential technology brands on the planet. Apple has more than 2 billion active devices globally, and the inclusion of Siri at the core would have provided an enormous user base and a steady revenue stream.

Instead, that opportunity has gone to Google, whose Gemini models now have the potential to reach users far more successfully. Second, the timing of the decision coincided with a difficult time for OpenAI. The company has faced leadership changes, internal realignments, and mixed reactions to new model updates, which may have possibly contributed to Apple's reluctance to make it the main AI partner.