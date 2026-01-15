At this point, most people have either owned an iPhone or a Samsung phone, if not both. It is perhaps the oldest tech war ever, Apple vs Samsung, and even in 2026, it is getting hotter. The smartphone wars have always been super-aggressive.

On social media this week, a tweet about switching from Apple's iPhone Pro Max to a Samsung Ultra phone has gone absolutely viral online, with some people roasting Apple's iPhone after trying Samsung's latest Ultra model.

Now, it all started with the original post, which has been viewed almost a million times, saying that using a Samsung Ultra after years with an iPhone proves that marketing often outshines actual functionality.

It is also true that Apple's iPhone lineup continues to enjoy insane global popularity and brand loyalty, but now more consumers are openly questioning whether premium price tags always reflect superior performance. The debate between iPhone and Android flagship phones has been ongoing for years, but for some social media users, this tweet has crystallised those arguments into a simple challenge: put the devices side by side, and see which one truly impresses in everyday use.

Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy Ultra

This super contentious rivalry between Apple's iPhone and Samsung's flagship Ultra series has existed for years, rooted in both hardware and software philosophies.

Apple designs its own processors and integrates them with iOS, creating an optimised experience that many users find safe and reliable. Samsung, on the other hand, usually uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in its Ultra models and layers its One UI interface over Android, giving users more freedom to customise their devices.

Next, in terms of raw specifications, Samsung's Ultra phones usually appear to have the advantage on paper. The Samsung Galaxy Ultra models have provided users with large, high-resolution displays, large battery capacities, and flexible camera options, including up to 200MP sensors on recent models. In comparison, the latest iPhones tend to use lower megapixel counts but pair them with strong video performance and powerful image processing that many reviewers have praised for consistency and colour accuracy.

Moreover, battery performance is another area of standard comparison. While Samsung usually includes larger-capacity batteries and faster charging standards, actual endurance can depend on software efficiency and user habits. Some tests have shownthat iPhones last longer in daily use scenarios despite their smaller batteries.

Furthermore, display quality is another big difference. Samsung's Ultra models are known for some of the brightest, most colourful screens, sometimes with adaptive refresh rates and enormous dimensions ideal for media consumption. Apple's displays offer excellent brightness and colour, but generally stick to a more conservative design philosophy that focuses on realism over exaggerated vibrancy.

Finally, the software divide is perhaps the biggest difference for many users. iOS's simplicity, security, and app ecosystem are usually praised by die-hard Apple fans, while Android, and specifically Samsung's One UI, offer extensive customisation and more open access to third-party features. It mostly comes down to security vs freedom.

The Viral Tweet and Social Media Reaction

Now, the tweet that has been getting nearly a million reads as of now says:

'Using a Samsung Ultra after having used an iPhone Pro Max, you'll get to see how marketing beats actual functionality. The Samsung beats the iPhone in almost every aspect, but it's not well marketed.'

This direct statement caused chaos because it challenged old perceptions about premium phones. Many iPhone users have historically defended Apple by pointing to brand loyalty, ease of use, and ecosystem integration as the main advantages. The tweet flips that narrative, asserting that in raw performance and daily practicality, Samsung's hardware comes out ahead.

Reactions to this post have been a mixture of agreement, rebuttal and humour. Here are the top ones.

Samsung has 100x zoom so you can see the Apple Store from three miles away when you realize your mistake. — Levi (@Levi_CZR) January 14, 2026

Apple sells the feeling. Samsung sells the features.

One wins ads, the other wins specs and most people never look past the logo. — crypto_girl (@pchidiebere2) January 14, 2026

Samsung does not need to do any marketing. People who use it will tell you straight up, it's the best device they ever used. — Mr Gerald 👑 (@Mr_Gerrie01) January 14, 2026

That's all apple has now, stubborn people that don't want to leave their cult. — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) January 14, 2026

This rivalry is not going to end anytime soon.