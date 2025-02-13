Women diagnosed with endometriosis are facing lower wages and higher unemployment rates, according to a shocking report from the Office for National Statistics. The debilitating condition forces many women to reduce their working hours or accept lower-paying jobs, significantly impacting their financial stability and career progression.

Research Reveals a Concerning Pattern

The study, which analysed anonymised medical and payroll data from over 55,000 women in England between April 2016 and December 2022, found that an endometriosis diagnosis reduces the likelihood of employment by 2.7% within four to five years. For those who remain in work, monthly earnings decrease by an average of £56 within five years compared to their pre-diagnosis income.

Vicky Walker, Group Director of People at Westfield Health, described the findings as 'a stark reminder of how deep-rooted stigma surrounding women's reproductive health continues to affect both their personal and professional lives'.

What is Endometriosis and Why Does it Affect Employment?

Endometriosis is a chronic gynaecological condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It affects roughly one in ten women and individuals assigned female at birth, with an estimated 5-10% of women and adolescents aged 15 to 49 diagnosed with the condition.

Symptoms range from mild discomfort to debilitating pain and include chronic pelvic pain lasting over six months, severe menstrual cramps, heavy or prolonged bleeding, digestive issues, pain during or after intercourse, difficulty urinating, fatigue, and emotional distress such as anxiety and depression.

Endometriosis Costs the UK Economy £8.2 Billion Per Year

The financial burden of endometriosis extends beyond individual earnings. The condition leads to frequent work absences for 55% of affected individuals, while 27% of women miss out on promotions, and 54% experience a reduction in income. Alarmingly, one in six women with endometriosis is forced to leave their career entirely, resulting in a significant loss of talent.

The economic impact is staggering. The cost of replacing an employee—including recruitment, lost productivity, training, and induction—averages £30,614 per person. In total, endometriosis is estimated to cost the UK economy £8.2 billion annually due to healthcare costs, lost productivity, and treatment expenses. Despite this, awareness and support for those affected remain severely lacking.

Calls for Change in the Workplace and Healthcare

Campaigners are pushing for systemic changes to tackle the stigma and discrimination faced by individuals with endometriosis, particularly in the workplace.

'Managers need to be confident, comfortable, and inclusive when discussing menstrual health in the workplace,' Walker stated. 'Training should include information about the diversity of menstruation experiences and the importance of sensitivity and discretion.'

Emma Fox, CEO of Endometriosis UK, argues that the problem extends beyond employment. 'People with endometriosis shouldn't fear job loss or feel restricted in their career choices,' she said. A survey conducted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis found that 8,985 out of 10,000 respondents struggled to pursue their desired careers due to the condition.

To address these challenges, Fox called for faster diagnoses, improved access to treatment, and increased funding for research into new therapies. While workplaces could do more to accommodate employees with endometriosis, she stressed that the root of the issue lies in a healthcare system that repeatedly dismisses women's pain and concerns.

The Reality of Medical Misogyny

The Women and Equalities Committee last year urged the government to introduce policies supporting individuals with endometriosis and menstrual health conditions. The report highlighted that 'pervasive stigma' surrounding gynaecological health and 'medical misogyny' contributes to a lack of awareness and inadequate treatment.

Medical misogyny refers to the systemic dismissal of women's health concerns, leading to misdiagnoses, delayed treatment, and worsening health outcomes. Many women with endometriosis report having their pain minimised or 'normalised' by medical professionals, a practice that affects both physical and mental well-being, education, and quality of life.

The Campaign for Paid Menstrual Leave

The UK has been slow to address the need for better workplace policies for individuals with menstrual health conditions. However, Spain became the first European country to introduce paid menstrual leave in 2023, allowing employees to take time off for severe period pain.

Last year, Charmaine Weston-Porter pushed for a similar policy in the UK, arguing that paid menstrual leave would 'acknowledge menstruation as a legitimate health concern'.

'The stigma around menstruation means many women feel ashamed or uncomfortable discussing their health needs with employers,' Weston-Porter said at the GMB Congress. 'This leads to absenteeism and reduced productivity. A policy recognising menstrual health would help women manage their symptoms without fear of repercussions.'

Despite the potential benefits, many employers remain resistant to the idea of staff taking menstrual leave, concerned about high levels of absenteeism.

Flexible Work Hours: A Practical Solution?

As an alternative to paid leave, flexible working arrangements have been suggested to better support employees with endometriosis.

Clare Knox, CEO of See Her Thrive, advocates for adaptable schedules to accommodate those struggling with chronic pain.

'Pain and fatigue can be unpredictable,' she explained. 'Giving employees the option to work from home or adjust their hours can make a huge difference. For those who track their menstrual cycle, it allows them to work in sync with their hormones—maximising energy when it's high and easing off when symptoms are severe.'

Breaking the Stigma and Prioritising Women's Health

The ongoing struggles faced by individuals with endometriosis highlight deep-rooted inequalities in healthcare and employment. The condition not only affects women's earning potential and career progression, but also results in huge economic costs for the UK.

Addressing this requires a fundamental shift in attitudes towards reproductive health—in both workplaces and the medical field. By raising awareness, improving healthcare access, and implementing supportive workplace policies, the UK can work towards ensuring that individuals with endometriosis no longer face unnecessary obstacles in their professional and personal lives.