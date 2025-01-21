A recent survey by Zensai, an employee development platform, has revealed the top 10 British companies to work for in 2025. The study analysed over 200 companies using Glassdoor reviews, with only those receiving more than 100 reviews considered. Key evaluation factors included work culture, career opportunities, diversity and inclusion, and compensation.

The Top 10 Employers

1. Octopus Energy (Score: 87.16)

Renowned for its commitment to renewable energy, Octopus Energy operates in the UK, Germany, the US, and Japan. Employees praise its progressive work environment and benefits such as flexible work-from-home policies, uncounted holidays, financial coaching, gym discounts, and equity options.

2. Bain & Company (Score: 85.92)

This management consulting firm offers strategic and operational guidance to businesses worldwide. Employees benefit from paid vacation, health and travel insurance, therapy and coaching access, and 21 weeks of parental leave.

3. Mastercard (Score: 82)

The financial services giant is known for its innovative benefits, including comprehensive coverage for gender-affirming procedures, financial support for adoption or surrogacy, tuition assistance, and a 10% retirement savings contribution. In 2024, Mastercard reduced its workforce by 3%, affecting 1,000 employees globally.

4. Salesforce (Score: 81.93)

Salesforce provides cloud-based customer relationship management software. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, fertility support, childcare assistance, stock options, and bonuses for successful referrals. The company cut 750 UK roles in 2024 due to restructuring.

5. Workday (Score: 81.82)

Workday specialises in cloud-based solutions for finance, HR, and student information systems. Employee perks include dental insurance, online GP access, fertility tests, gym discounts, and paid caregiving leave. In January 2023, the company reduced its workforce by 3%.

6. Arm (Score: 80.89)

Based in Cambridge, Arm leads in processor technology. Employee benefits include flexible hours, health and welfare packages, extended parental leave, and retirement plans.

7. Google (Score: 80.30)

Google's innovative workplace environment offers comprehensive health insurance, student loan reimbursement, fertility treatment aid, elder care support, and remote work options. In 2024, Google implemented workforce reductions, affecting over 1,300 roles globally.

8. ServiceNow (Score: 79.94)

Specialising in AI-driven workflow solutions, ServiceNow provides life, health, and dental insurance, critical illness coverage, paid sick leave, and remote work options. Workforce restructuring in December 2024 led to layoffs.

9. SAP (Score: 79.73)

SAP develops software to enhance business operations. Employee benefits include childcare vouchers, dental insurance, gym discounts, menopause support, and fertility assistance. In late 2024, SAP announced 3,500 job cuts in Germany.

10. Red Bull (Score: 78.99)

The global energy drink brand offers employee discounts, flexible work hours, parental leave, retirement plans, and comprehensive health insurance.

Changing Workplace Expectations

The survey highlights a growing trend among top employers: prioritising hybrid or remote work and employee well-being. These companies have adapted to shifting workforce values by focusing on flexibility, inclusivity, and career development.

Despite challenges in meeting modern workforce expectations, these businesses have demonstrated their commitment to supporting employees, securing their places as Britain's best employers.