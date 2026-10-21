Drivers in England who park on the street can now install qualifying electric vehicle (EV) home-charging equipment without applying for planning permission, under rules that came into force on 21 October. The change could save households up to £300 ($402) in planning costs, according to the Department for Transport.

The rules cover cross-pavement charging systems, which allow a cable to run from a home charger to a car parked on the street. A channel is built into the pavement so the cable can cross the footway without being left loose on the ground, reducing the risk of trips.

Home charging can cost as little as 2p per mile, according to the department, potentially making it cheaper than relying on public rapid chargers. Actual costs depend on electricity tariffs, vehicle efficiency and charging habits.

What Drivers Need To Know

The change removes the need for a separate planning application for qualifying installations in England. However, drivers cannot simply arrange for a channel to be cut into the pavement themselves. The work must be carried out by, on behalf of, or with the authorisation of the relevant highway authority.

There are also restrictions on where channels can be installed. The new rules exclude conservation areas, the grounds of listed buildings and scheduled monuments. Councils retain control over pavement installations, and permission for a channel is not guaranteed.

The change does not reserve the parking space outside a property. Drivers may still be unable to charge at home if they cannot park close enough to the charger and pavement channel.

The £300 saving refers to the potential cost of avoiding a planning application, not a guaranteed reduction in the overall installation bill. Drivers may still have to pay for the charger, pavement channel and installation work.

Eligible households with on-street parking can also apply for a separate government grant of up to £500 ($669) towards a chargepoint. Applicants must meet the scheme's conditions and install an eligible cross-pavement solution.

Access to Home Charging Remains a Barrier

The change comes as electric car sales increase. Nearly 100,000 electric cars were sold in the UK in September, 36 per cent more than a year earlier, according to the Department for Transport.

Here in the UK you can get an electric car Grant (ECG) grant of £3750 dropping to £1500 each car is listed. This is no state secret either: https://t.co/A101CFdtXp — #JoinAUnion 💚 #VoteGreen (@RobDMartin21) October 18, 2026

However, access to charging at home remains a barrier for drivers without driveways. Research by EVA England found that 60 per cent of petrol and diesel drivers without off-street parking said they would never consider switching to an electric car. The figure reflects the survey's respondents, not all drivers in that situation.

The new rules may make home charging easier for some households, but the need for highway authority approval and access to a suitable parking space could still limit who benefits.

Further Changes Under Consideration

Two separate consultations are also examining ways to expand access to charging. One considers how tenants and leaseholders could obtain permission to install chargepoints, including whether landlords and freeholders should face tighter limits on refusing requests. Another considers requirements for charging points in new and refurbished covered car parks.

These proposals are not yet law. Responses to the consultations are due by 16 December 2026.