Private parking companies could lose access to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency's (DVLA) vehicle keeper database if they fail to comply with new government rules designed to protect motorists from unfair charges. The statutory Private Parking Code of Practice was laid before Parliament on 20 October by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The code gives drivers five minutes after entering a car park to decide whether to stay and 10 minutes to leave after their paid parking session ends. It also provides for charges to be cancelled on appeal in specified circumstances outside a motorist's control, including a medical emergency, vehicle breakdown or faulty ticket machine.

For minor errors, such as entering the wrong vehicle registration or forgetting permit details, the maximum charge following an appeal will be £20 ($27). The existing maximum parking charge of £100 ($133) will remain, however, and the code does not introduce the general £50 ($67) cap sought by consumer groups. It applies to England, Scotland and Wales.

DVLA Access and Independent Oversight

Losing access to DVLA data would make it harder for private parking companies to identify a vehicle's registered keeper and pursue payment. The government has identified the loss of database access as the ultimate sanction for operators that fail to meet the code's standards.

A new independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board will examine information that operators must provide about parking charges and appeal outcomes. The government says this oversight will help monitor compliance and assess whether standards are improving. Work to establish the board will begin once the code comes into force.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said motorists should not face hefty charges for returning a few minutes late or making a one-digit registration error. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said the changes would give drivers greater protection and require private parking providers to meet higher standards.

🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham has announced changes to car parking fines



- Drivers will have a 5-minute grace period to decide whether to park and 10 minutes to leave after a parking session ends



- A £20 maximum charge on appeal for minor mistakes, such as entering the wrong number… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 19, 2026

Consumer Concerns and Fees Remain Unresolved

The government said private parking operators issued just under 17 million parking charges in the UK last year. The new code follows the Parking (Code of Practice) Act 2019, which established the statutory framework for regulating private parking practices.

Consumer group Which? has argued that the latest measures do not go far enough. Its survey, published on 19 October, found that 18% of drivers had received a parking fine in the previous 12 months. Among those who had been fined, 65% considered the amount unreasonable. The survey covered both local authority and private parking charges.

Which? wants a £50 maximum charge, clearer signs, a single independent appeals body and an end to automatic debt recovery fees. The government has retained the £100 maximum charge and has not announced a single independent appeals service as part of the package.

The existing £70 ($93) cap on debt recovery fees also remains in place. Ministers plan to consult in 2027 on whether to reduce or remove the cap.

When Will the New Parking Rules Take Effect?

The code must undergo a 40-day parliamentary scrutiny period. Under the Parking (Code of Practice) Act 2019, if neither House of Parliament objects, it can be issued and will come into force 21 days later.

The government says it intends to implement the code as soon as possible after parliamentary scrutiny. Until it takes effect, motorists and parking operators will not yet be subject to the new statutory standards.