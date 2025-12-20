Epstein files have been released, and although the majority are redacted, the newly-released photos caught something that raises a horrifying view into what happened to sexually-trafficked children on his estate. Besides showing disturbing photos of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates with young, underage girls, social media users found a glimpse of a drug called Phenazopyridine. Photos were not described in detail, but it has the public questioning what a UTI treatment pill is doing on Epstein Island.

UTI Drug Found

Redditors wasted no time to comment on how 'fucked up' the photos showed, noting that it's only the tip of the iceberg, yet it's already 'skin crawling'. 'These are always so fucking eerie. I get chills down my spine looking at them. Hope anyone involved rots,' one user wrote.

In the newly-released materials, however, it's not the handwritten notes of excerpts from the Lolita book on girls' bodies nor the leg of a toddler showing that was horrible to imagine: it's the bottle of a drug called Phenazopyridine, with a handwritten dosing instruction reading 3X1, which means to be taken three times a day. A Redditor was horrified upon pointing out, saying, 'The UTI pill bottle was a goddamn gut punch. Fuck them. Those girls should've been protected from these monsters'.

The Horrifying Possibility of Why Epstein Had Phenazopyridine

Phenazopyridine is a drug that relieves the pain associated with the urinary tract by numbing its lining. According to a commentator on the Reddit discussion, 'those pills treat the symptoms, not the infection. Hopefully there was also an antibiotic to treat the infection. Also, the color of your urine on those pills is wildly orange'.

These urinary symptoms include increased urination and urge to urinate, as well as pain or burning sensation. They can be caused by a catheter, infection, injury, surgery, or any condition that irritates the bladder.

The part that horrified the public, however, is that Epstein and his associates engaged in the serial sexual abuse of young girls. Reports and accounts from a victim, Virginia Giuffre, indicate these abuses were carried out repeatedly over a long period, with girls being passed around. Looking at the drug from a medical perspective, infections and injuries in the urinary tract are widely associated with sexual trauma, especially when done frequently, coercively, or violently, according to Health and Me.

A comment from the Reddit discussion pointed out that the young girls 'probably had to take the UTI pill' to ease the pain as a result of numerous instances of sexual abuse. With Epstein reportedly medicating victims, it adds to the suspicion that Phenazopyridine was there for that horrifying reason alone.

Epstein would even pay doctors to treat his victims under wraps, which gives him access to prescriptions. Unfortunately, Phenazopyridine is not the only drug he could've gained access to, but also rape-date drugs that had a side effect of confusion, drowsiness and blackout. Accounts from victims said most of them don't recall who they were forced to have sex with.

UTIs are common for women to develop after sexual activities, but not to underaged girls. With Phenazopyridine, it could eliminate UTI frequency and the need for antibiotics to treat the actual infection. Redditors suggested that Epstein needed the girls to be healthy for future sexual trafficking purposes with his rich pedophile friends, so it would make sense for him to prevent their urinary tract pain from becoming worse. There is no confirmed report on what Phenazopyridine is for in Epstein's estate.