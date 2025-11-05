Unseen Interview of Giuffre Says Andrew ‘Passed Her Around’ While Maxwell Was ‘More Violent’ Than Epstein

An unseen footage from a BBC Panorama interview has resurfaced, featuring the late Virginia Giuffre as she dropped bombshell on experiences with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The interview aired as public scrutiny continues regarding Andrew's ongoing transition into private life, following the removal of his royal titles as ordered by King Charles.

Giuffre Describes Being Treated as a 'Toy'

In the interview shared by The Independent, do She said she was treated as something to be 'passed around'.

Giuffre pointed out the emotional contradiction of knowing that Andrew was a father to daughters, but still, according to her, had participated in behaviour that caused her harm. She expressed the distress the situation created, explaining that she was young, vulnerable, and aware of her own fear and confusion.

She added that interactions with Maxwell was more aggressive than convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in certain situations.

In the footage, she explained that while Epstein played a central role in controlling the environment, Maxwell held strong influence and enforced the behaviour expected of her. Giuffre said this dynamic made her feel trapped, with limited autonomy or ability to refuse what she was told to do.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations. His representatives have maintained that events described by Giuffre did not happen and that he has never met her in the circumstances she alleges.

Ex-Prince Andrew's New Life After Allegations

The release of the footage comes soon after reports confirmed that Andrew will receive an annual allowance from King Charles to support his relocation and living arrangements as a private citizen. The stipend is projected to be £100,000 ($130,000) per year, drawn from the King's private funds.

This follows the formal removal of Andrew's remaining royal roles and the completion of his status change to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew's financial support from the King has been met with criticism from members of the public who question why an individual associated with such high-profile controversy continues to receive substantial private funding linked to royal wealth and estates.

Campaigners Show Support to Survivors

A campaigner for survivors of abuse said the broadcast reinforces the importance of listening to testimonies and preserving evidence, even after individuals have passed away.

Supporters of Giuffre's advocacy for accountability said the interview provides a reminder of the emotional and psychological damage caused by trafficking networks.

Advocacy groups continue to call for the release of full Epstein case records held in the US, arguing that they may contain more information of public interest.

Andrew's Ties to Epstein

With Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Andrew's association with Epstein has taken centre stage.

The two were photographed together publicly, alongside Maxwell, on several occasions, and the former prince previously acknowledged staying at Epstein's Manhattan residence after the financier's conviction.

Advocates argue that disclosure is necessary to clarify who may have played a role in enabling his network and to provide clarity to survivors seeking justice.

Several members of the US Congress have also reiterated their request for Andrew to provide testimony. They suggested that if diplomatic or jurisdictional barriers prevent an in-person appearance, he should still be questioned via secure video link. Lawmakers say this would show respect for international legal boundaries while still acknowledging the severity of the allegations.